5 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites When It Comes To Attracting Wealth & Success

When it comes to attracting money and success, the universe definitely plays favorites. These five zodiac signs are especially wealthy, and we have the data to back that up.

Using the Forbes Billionaires 2022 rich list, U.K. lender Cashfloat determined which zodiac signs appeared most frequently, and Fortune reported on the results. Some astrological signs seem to have a knack for getting rich, while others, like Scorpio and Capricorn, fell to the bottom of the list.

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1. Libra

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You have an eye for luxury, Libra. Fortunately, you’re able to attract the wealth necessary to live the life you desire. According to the Forbes data, you are the sign with the most billionaires, at 32.

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Venus, the planet of beauty and desire, rules over your sign, and abundance is basically your birthright. You have lavish taste and an appreciation for the finer things in life. That’s not to say you’re not motivated, though. You have lofty goals, and the determination needed to achieve them. Your charm also makes you an expert negotiator and networker, which serves you and your wallet well.

When it comes to your finances, you are strategic and balanced. You’ll take a calculated risk, but only after you’ve done the necessary research. You don’t rush, and are far more inclined to build wealth steadily over time. You’re not afraid to play the long game, because you have faith that you will be successful. It might take you a bit to buy that pricey item you’ve been eyeing, but there’s no doubt that you’ll get it eventually.

2. Pisces

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People underestimate you, Pisces; however, you are one of the universe’s favorites. You might have your head in the clouds, but that doesn’t stop you from attracting great wealth and success. Though your approach to finances is less calculated than that of other zodiac signs, your intuition and creativity more than make up for it.

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of dreams, you have an uncanny way of bringing your visions to life and miraculously getting paid for them. You are not afraid to pursue ideas that other people would brush aside as far-fetched. Of course, that’s only true if your intuition tells you it’s the right move. Your gut instincts almost never steer you wrong, even when it comes to money. Still, you don’t flaunt your wealth, and it may come as a surprise that you are on this list.

3. Taurus

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You’re not afraid to admit that money is your biggest motivator, Taurus, and this seems to work for you. You’re one of the universe's favorites when it comes to attracting financial success. Some say you’re stingy, but it’s really that you know what you like, and that is a life of luxury. You’re willing to work hard and save if that means amassing the wealth you’re after.

Venus rules over your sign, so it should really be no surprise that you refuse to settle for anything cheap. You know you deserve only the best, and you’ll do what it takes to get it. Once you have your sights set on a goal, nothing can stop you from achieving it. You have a strong work ethic and the patience to play the long game. Some may call you stubborn, but in this case, it serves you well.

4. Leo

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If there's one thing a Leo is gonna be, it's bold. So, like everyone else, the universe can’t help but pay attention to this fire sign. You are a natural money-magnet, and wealth always seems to find its way to you.

While some people may be afraid to give away their hard-earned cash, you are incredibly generous. You’re always willing to help someone out, whether that means giving away your time or money. Surprisingly, this only benefits your bank account. You have an abundance mindset, and you know that there will always be more where that came from. The universe rewards this attitude and your generosity with even more wealth.

5. Aries

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You're fearless in all aspects of life, Aries, including how you make money. The universe rewards this bravery with wealth and success. You aren't afraid to take a risk or make a big move. Others may caution you to be less impulsive, but somehow your gambles always seem to pay off. Even when they don't, you have the drive and motivation to keep going. From the outside, it doesn't even seem like you need to take a breath before trying again.

You are competitive and ambitious, and your greatest superpower is your ability to take action. You're not one to sit around, waiting for someone else to do the hard work. You're not gonna waste time doubting yourself either. You know what you're capable of, and you have full confidence that you can achieve greatness.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.