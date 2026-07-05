4 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Opportunities & Financial Success Now That Jupiter Is In Leo

Jupiter moved into Leo on June 30 and will remain in this fire sign for an entire year. During this time, four zodiac signs are effortlessly attracting opportunities and financial success.

What's more, this good fortune is going to affect us instantly. "Jupiter can ordinarily take a few months to kick in," an astrologer named Helena Hathor explained. But right now, the planet of luck and expansion is opposing Pluto, which gives it a big boost. "Jupiter is getting literally electrified by Pluto," the astrologer said. "This is offering you an opportunity to make money that you have never seen in your life."

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1. Cancer

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Don't be afraid to take a risk, Cancer, because with Jupiter in Leo, it's going to pay off. This transit favors the bold and rewards big moves. If there was ever a time to take a gamble, it would be now. Of course, do your research, but don't hold back because you're afraid.

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"You might be investing in something huge. This could be a risk because you've never entered this territory before," Hathor said. "Rest assured, it will pay off, and you're about to see your bank account increase."

2. Capricorn

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At first glance, you might not notice your paycheck getting any bigger, Capricorn. It seems that Jupiter in Leo isn't about your finances, but the people who surround you. According to Hathor, "a spouse is going to get rich, but it's gonna benefit you dramatically."

If it isn't a spouse, then expect someone you work alongside to grow wealthy. "Suddenly they're putting you in a very powerful position," the astrologer added. "It might feel a bit uncomfortable at first, but it is gonna increase your passive income overall."

3. Pisces

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The planet of expansion is working overtime for you, Pisces. According to Hathor, "you're about to be very busy and booked." If you own your own business, it's going to do so well that you might have to hire more staff or expand into a bigger workspace.

You are in high demand, and even if you are not self-employed, trust that you will get paid. That raise or promotion you've been waiting for is coming. While Jupiter is in Leo, don't be afraid to put yourself out there and ask for what you want. People see how hard you work, and it's about time you attract the financial success you deserve.

4. Scorpio

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It's time to step way out of your comfort zone, Scorpio. Jupiter in Leo gives you the confidence to make bold moves, and then rewards you for doing so. Those who sit back and do what they're used to will not attract financial success. So, get up and get to work.

Whether you want to start your own business or launch a creative project, this is the moment to go all in. Sure, it will be scary, and at first, it might even feel impossible, but you can handle this. What's more, according to Hathor, "it will pay off dramatically."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.