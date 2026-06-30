3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Month In July 2026

In July 2026, three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity all month long. Since the month starts with a Fire Rat Destruction Day and ends with a Fire Horse Close Day, it's the perfect month to make huge changes in your financial life.

If there were one word to describe the point of this month's energy for these three animal signs, it would be closure. You're not necessarily trying to add more to your life, but instead, holding steady and keeping things the same. When it comes to prosperity, you realize it's not always about gaining more but about having the luck you need to live a life that's stable and secure.

Advertisement

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

The month begins mid-week on a Wednesday, and right from the start, you realize you have limitations that can't continue if you want to experience a life you feel good living. The first week of July, you handle any limitations related to time or resources. Some things you'll just not do anymore, and others you'll hand off to people who can handle them better than you do. Over the weekend, those changes prove to be really smart. You get a break and feel more in control of your time.

Advertisement

The second week of July, a few changes unfold in your family life and relationships. You start a new routine and realize the timing was perfect. You're very lucky on Saturday, because you're spared some dramatics that could have hurt your feelings. Instead, you are far from harm and see things from a very good perspective.

Starting the week of July 13, you have a very successful day on Thursday. This day's energy is in your sign, under the element of metal. You are more emotionally detached from outcomes, but you get good news about a job offer or a relationship that shows signs of improvement. This is a wonderful thing for you and makes you feel fortunate. You see how taking risks can be hard, but can be lifesavers.

During the last two weeks of July, you go through a series of changes as you try to find what works best for you and your lifestyle. You'll make a few changes but realize they don't work. You'll find a few that do, but it's not until July 28 that you really hit your stride. By the end of July, you have everything you need in place and feel like you did a really good job.

Advertisement

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Less is so much more for you during the month of July. The first two weeks of the month seem to be about everyone else. There will be moments when you think you're being left out and that the universe doesn't see you at all. A part of you will wonder why everyone else gets all the luck, and you're just hanging around waiting for your turn.

That fear ends on Sunday, July 12, a Stable Day in your sign. What appeared to be blessings and good fortune for others is actually a lot of work and stress. You have this incredible sense of inner peace that gives you the most valuable thing a person can have: peace of mind. You no longer compare yourself to others. You are happy with your slice of the world.

Advertisement

You double down on the less-is-more mindset and find it much easier to enjoy your life as it is. You stop chasing things that social media pushes you to have. On July 24, another Stable Day arrives and you are super happy where things are. Not much changes measurably in finances, but the emotional wealth you gain is priceless.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are pretty open-minded in July to new ideas and suggestions from others. This is kind of a nice break from June, and you are ready to see where things lead without you struggling or trying to force change. The energy picks up for you on Sunday, July 5, a Metal Open Dragon Day. This is the day when you emotionally detach from any single outcome. A passive approach to life works out well for you because the universe responds to your easygoing vibe.

On July 17, you receive a gift from a friend, and it's in the form of a lucky opportunity. You take a job offer even if it's just out of pure curiosity, for the money or for the chance to learn something new. Another decision takes your life in a better direction on July 29. Even though you start something new on the last Wednesday of the month, what's not meant for you protectively closes on Friday, July 31. The area of life where you prosper becomes much easier for you to adapt to in August.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.