4 Zodiac Signs Hear From An Ex During Mercury Retrograde From Now Until July 23

Most people try not to think too much about their exes. Yet, during Mercury retrograde, we don't have that luxury. From June 29 to July 23, 2026, four zodiac signs will likely be hearing from an ex.

You might get an unexpected text or run into an old flame while out and about. Either way, a past lover is making a reappearance, so these astrological signs better buckle up. It's up to you whether you use this moment to get back together or go your separate ways with a little more closure than before.

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1. Scorpio

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According to an astrologer named Ina Rose, you are about to reconnect with the one who got away. "You aren't dealing with a regular ex," she said. "You are dealing with that one ex. That one person [who] broke your heart. That one person [who] changed your DNA."

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You haven't spoken to this ex in years, yet the second you get back in contact, those feelings come crashing back. "Suddenly you are thinking about them very intensely," the astrologer added. It's as if they never left your life to begin with.

It may feel meant to be, but you must be careful and practice discernment. They'll say a lot of pretty words and tell you exactly what you want to hear. While it may sound sweet, don't forget how they treated you in the past. Your breakup was traumatic, and it took you a long time to heal from the heartbreak. Still, whether or not you take the bite is entirely up to you.

2. Sagittarius

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You aren't one to dwell on the past, Sagittarius. In fact, you are far more likely to run away from it at full speed. However, with Mercury in retrograde, "your past is going to feel a little bit heavier than usual," Rose said. From now until July 23, it's challenging for you not to reminisce.

At the same time, Venus in Leo has your ex missing your magnetic aura and the main character energy you brought into their life. You are irreplaceable, and while it took them a while to realize that, they have. Now, they really regret losing you.

So, if you've been waiting for your ex to crawl on their knees begging for a second chance, you get it during this Mercury retrograde. Expect grand gestures and "expensive, lavish, beautiful dinners," the astrologer added. They'll shower you in gifts and send long text messages expressing their adoration. They want to win you back, but ultimately the decision is up to you.

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3. Cancer

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According to Rose, "since Mercury is stationing directly in your sign, you are the main character of the ex apocalypse." You are already sentimental and in tune with your feelings. Yet, from now until July 23, your emotions are heightened even more.

Be careful not to mistake nostalgia for the feeling that something is meant to be. It's easy to look back on a relationship with rose-colored glasses, but it's important to remember the reality. Since you broke up, you have really flourished. You've been rebuilding your life to look better than ever before. Now, your ex wants to see if they can squeeze back in.

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While it's up to you whether or not you rekindle this relationship, you must be wary. It may feel like fate, but your ex is coming back because the safety and love you provided was unmatched. Yet, a relationship cannot be one-sided. What do they give you in return?

4. Capricorn

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You are a very giving person, Capricorn, and in the past, this came back to bite you. Yet, since your breakup, you have put a lot of effort into healing yourself and improving your self-worth. That's not to say you are less kind, but you are more selective with who you let into your circle.

You've grinded and done the difficult work, and your ex can tell. So when they make a reappearance, it isn't because they are bored. It's because they are "admiring your growth," Rose said. The astrologer also pointed out that this happened without your ex's help.

Along with your personal development, your standards have also shifted. You know now what you deserve, and it's a lot more than you ever got in the past. During this Mercury retrograde, you're less willing to give your energy away to just anyone. Only you can decide if your ex fits the bill.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.