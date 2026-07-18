The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 19 Has A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 19, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Virgo, entering Libra. Today's card reading for everyone is the Seven of Swords, reversed.

The Seven of Swords, when it is reversed, encourages authenticity. This is the perfect tarot card as the Moon transitions from action-oriented Virgo to relationship-focused Libra. To have good friendships, you want to be the person people feel that they truly know. If you've been focused on what you can do to make others happy or trying hard not to offend at the expense of yourself, release the pressure to perform. Consider this an invitation to just be yourself, especially in social situations.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, July 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday tarot card for Aries: Page of Wands, reversed

Aries, you're a little bit all over the place today. It could be that you are caught between who you want to be and who you are right now.

The Page of Wands, reversed, tarot card reminds you to focus on a single task until it's completed. You'll be glad that you did by the end of the day on Sunday. Then, you can start the rest of the week off on the right foot.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday tarot card for Taurus: The Magician, reversed

Sometimes, it's hard to tell when somebody is truly being authentic. But even though you can't control how other people are, Taurus, you can control yourself.

The Magician tarot card, when reversed, signals manipulative behavior. People function as mirrors at times. So if you see something you dislike in another person, ask yourself if you also possess similar traits.

You can reflect on any activity you find disagreeable on Sunday; it's a super useful tool for personal growth.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Wands

Gemini, you can overextend yourself and even say that you like it. On July 19, the Ten of Wands tarot card warns you against doing too much.

When you find yourself super busy and unable to really enjoy the process, ask yourself why you're doing things that way. If it's not really necessary to push yourself through and you're missing out on a balanced life, take a break. Try to bring balance back into your life if you can.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles, reversed

On Sunday, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card talks about a significant change in your outlook. You go from always needing to be in control to allowing yourself to be vulnerable. This is your sweet spot and where you shine the brightest.

You demonstrate a certain kind of softness that others struggle to express. Instead of trying to be the tough one in a group, let your sweeter side show now and then.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday tarot card for Leo: Nine of Wands

Sometimes, it really is all about winning. On Sunday, you are dedicated and determined to reach a particular goal. Your goal may be to enjoy time with a partner or to get a project done. Whatever you are handling, you are definitely going to feel tired afterward.

The Nine of Wands tarot card is often about exhaustion, both mental and physical. But despite all that, you will feel at the top of your game because you did what you said you would do. Good job, Leo!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday tarot card for Virgo: The Tower, reversed

It's up to you to play cleanup crew right now, Virgo. You have a good friend who is struggling through something, and they will tell you all about it on Sunday thanks to the Tower, reversed, tarot card.

Fortunately for them, you have been there and done that, plus earned the T-shirt. You help others deal with the aftermath of problems that seem overpowering to them. For you, it's easy, and you're grateful for that.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday tarot card for Libra: The Fool, reversed

Sometimes you believe in people who honestly didn't earn your trust. That's part of your caring and trusting nature, Libra.

However, the Fool, reversed, tarot card suggests that certain individuals sometimes end up disappointing you. This turns out to be the case on Sunday. You may have a coworker or someone who doesn't fulfill a promise or tells a secret. Either way, it's better to learn rather than let it jade you forever.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Cups

You are kind of intense about being perfect at things. When something doesn't work out the first time, you don't want to quit; you want to try again and get it right.

Scorpio, you are ready for a brand new start in life. On Sunday, the Ace of Cups tarot card signifies a chance to try something again. You get to wipe the slate clean and, with an optimistic mindset, get your do-over.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups

Sagittarius, the Page of Cups is an invitation to dabble in various things that you like to do on Sunday.

This is a great day to tap into the incredible mind you have. All the various perspectives come into play as you have a chance to express yourself in a variety of mediums. From art to music, this is your time to be playful and creative.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Queen of Pentacles is considered a motherly provider. She combines the masculine energy of protectiveness with the softness of gentle, nurturing energy.

You see your role in others' lives (and your own) as a provider. On Sunday, you are looking for new opportunities to earn money and establish yourself in a powerful position so that you can care for people you know are in need. You open your heart to work, volunteer, or just be there to listen.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

You rule the higher mind, Aquarius, but that doesn't mean that you always know exactly what you want to do. On Sunday, the Two of Wands, reversed, tarot card indicates a very difficult decision that you struggle to make.

You might really not know what the right thing to do is, and you don't have to right now. You can think things through, even if they're time-sensitive. However, the best approach is to ask friends who may have been through the same thing for advice so you can gain insight from others.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday tarot card for Pisces: The Lovers, reversed

Pisces, despite your sweet-as-pie nature, you may still feel as though someone in your life doesn't want to get along. They may have some sort of deeper motive or just simply be in a bad mood.

On July 19, the Lovers, reversed, tarot card signifies disharmony, and it may not be your fault. You decide to simply let this day slide and move on to do other things until tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.