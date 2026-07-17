Daily Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, July 18, 2026: Uranus & Pluto Align

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 18, 2026. Uranus in Gemini forms a trine with Pluto in Aquarius on Saturday, a big sign that major change is on the way.

Uranus and Pluto are the two slowest-moving planets in the sky, so something you've been working on for months is coming to an end this weekend. It's nothing dramatic. You're ready to move forward, even if the change feels a little sudden at first. Things are going in the right direction. Enjoy it!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Your social circle is getting an upgrade when Uranus and Pluto align on Saturday. This is a great day for networking and meeting new people, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there.

However, you may also have to let certain relationships go to make room for better, more reciprocal connections. Toxic people have no place in your life. Though it's hard to cut anyone off, you must be careful with who you give your energy to.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Take a minute to reflect on your long-term goals, Taurus. Is your career heading in the direction you want it to? Or do you need a change? On July 18, you can start making moves to improve your life, but you must know what you want and what you are worth.

You deserve financial independence, but you may not be able to achieve it in your current position. Consider innovative ways to make money. You may want to find a passive income stream or start monetizing your talents.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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July 18 is one of the more personally significant days of the month for you, Gemini, even though it doesn't look like it from the outside. Uranus is in your sign, and its trine to Pluto is the start of a cycle that runs through 2028. During this time, you are reinventing yourself.

Something about who you are and how you want to live is changing. You are not the same person you once were, and that's OK. Embrace the person you are becoming and let go of what no longer serves you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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It's time to face your fears, Cancer. For you, Saturday's Uranus-Pluto trine feels intense. These planets light up your house of the subconscious and bring secrets and hidden fears to the surface. You can't ignore these truths any longer.

July 18 won't be easy, but it is an important step in your healing journey. Spend some time alone with your thoughts and reflect on the feelings that arise. Let go of your need for control and tackle what you've been avoiding head-on.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your social circle is changing, Leo. You might meet a new friend and instantly know they are meant to be in your life. You just click. However, you could also realize that you have outgrown some connections you thought would last forever.

Allow your friendships to change and evolve. As cliché as it sounds, people come into your life for a reason, season, or a lifetime. It may be hard to accept that someone isn't meant to be a part of your life forever. But trust that what's happening on Saturday is meant to be.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Moon and Venus are both in your sign on July 18, Virgo, so this day feels quite supportive. The Uranus-Pluto trine is impacting your career and daily routines. It's easy on Saturday to change what isn't working.

You may need to find a better work-life balance or ditch a habit that is holding you back. You have the opportunity now to make changes that improve both your productivity and happiness.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's Uranus-Pluto trine brings you a burst of inspiration, and your best bet is to see where it takes you. Don't follow a strict schedule and instead go with the flow.

Visit a library or museum and learn about a new topic. Start a creative project you've been pondering or pick up a new hobby you've never tried before. Let your curiosity lead, Libra. What you learn on July 18 may just change the trajectory of your life.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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When Uranus and Pluto align on July 18, you are suddenly able to tackle long-standing issues with ease. Problem-solving is simple on Saturday, and you know just what to do to fix a problem that has been lingering for far too long.

Trust yourself and what you feel is right. This is not the day to doubt your instincts or second-guess yourself. You are more intelligent than you give yourself credit for, Scorpio.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your relationships are changing, Sagittarius. Suddenly, on Saturday, you are unwilling to put up with anyone who drains your energy or isn't actually supportive.

Pay attention to how you feel when you are with people in your life and prioritize the relationships that make you feel comfortable being your authentic self. You shouldn't have to pretend around your loved ones or censor yourself for their comfort.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On Saturday, small, practical changes have an outsized impact, so this is a good day to make upgrades to your routine and daily life. Break any bad habits and start building a schedule that actually supports your well-being.

If you've been working yourself to the ground or burning out, try to find a more sustainable balance. If you've been wanting to eat healthier or exercise more frequently, let this be day one of your journey. What you start on July 18 has the potential to last.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Pluto is in your sign, which means Saturday's trine between Uranus and Pluto is deeply personal for you, Aquarius. It's time to make bold moves without explaining yourself to anyone. Just go with what you know is right for you.

Something about your identity is changing, and it's best not to fight it. The version of your life that's emerging now is more authentically yours than the one that came before it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Let your home life evolve, Pisces. Something about your home or your family situation is changing on July 18, thanks to the Uranus-Pluto trine. You may be considering a major relocation or moving in with your partner. You could also have the urge to redecorate or renovate your living space.

These changes may feel overwhelming, but you know what is best for you. Trust your intuition on Saturday, as it hasn't led you astray yet.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.