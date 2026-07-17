3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 18, 2026

Three zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again on July 18, 2026. During Pluto retrograde, it's finally time to leave our sadness behind.

Though we'd all prefer to be happy all the time, the truth is that sadness has a rightful place in our lives. It teaches us a lot, but on Saturday, we are ready to move on. We've gotten all we can out of these negative emotions.

These astrological signs have spent so much time feeling sad that they've gotten bored with it. It's started to feel like an unnecessary indulgence. Now, we are leaving our sadness in the past and entering a happy new era.

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1. Cancer

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You've had your moments, that's for sure, Cancer. You've felt sad and melancholic for far too long. While you may have come up with a really good poem or inspired piece of art, you aren't crazy about sticking with the mopey routine any longer.

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This is how Pluto retrograde works in your life. It sort of cracks the shell open and lets in the light. Once you start allowing a little light into that sadness of yours, you find that you really don't want to be sad anymore.

You may think this idea is easier said than done, but the truth is that you're not slated for a life of sadness. On Saturday, it's finally time to step into a much happier chapter of your life. Enjoy!

2. Scorpio

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Pluto is the planet of transformation, and during this retrograde, you experience something akin to a rebirth. Basically, this energy wakes you up from your dark state of mind, and suddenly you realize you just don't have time to be sad anymore.

This is not just great news; it's the kind of news that immediately gets you to work. Pluto's energy is transformative, but it is also kind. You're leaving sadness behind to take part in something much more exciting and inviting. Nice!

Once you find yourself on solid ground again, Scorpio, you'll feel an immense rush of strength. You're coming back to your old self again, and it feels like power. Good for you!

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3. Pisces

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You've become way too used to not feeling as good as you know you could, Pisces, and that's a big problem for you. You crave the old ways, meaning you are fed up with feeling so sad all the time. Who can blame you?

So, on Saturday, you make a wish and Pluto retrograde grants that desire. This is the Law of Attraction at work. The universe responds to your hope and gets to work to bring you the happiness you are missing.

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It's time to step away from the prison that is sadness once and for all. For a while, this seemed impossible, but you will come to see that you had the key all along. Pluto has you moving along quite briskly, and it feels like freedom. Enjoy this happy new era!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.