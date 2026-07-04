The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For July 6 - 12, 2026 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for July 6 - 12, 2026 is here with a reading for every zodiac sign. This week's collective card, The Moon, tells me you’re gonna have to look past the obvious this week while Neptune and Mercury are retrograde.

Neptune turns retrograde in Aries on July 7, adding to the confusion of Mercury retrograde. Things almost certainly won’t go as planned this week. Trust the process. When it feels like you have no idea what is going on (and trust me, at some point, that’s exactly what it’ll feel like), your intuition is the best source of info you have.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for July 6 - 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups

Once Neptune stations retrograde in your sign on Tuesday, you’ll probably start second-guessing a goal you’ve been chasing. The Four of Cups is a sign to think about why this goal doesn’t quite feel right to you anymore.

No one’s expecting you to give up on what you’ve been working so hard to achieve, Aries. The best way to go about it might just look a little different than what you expected.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: King of Pentacles

Everyone else is kinda going through it this week, but the King of Pentacles tells me you’re not one of them, Taurus. Success and abundance are the two words that come to mind when this card shows up.

It seems like you’re doing just fine this week, but someone around you could definitely use some of your calm energy. Your willingness to show up and follow through won’t go unnoticed.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Swords

According to the Eight of Swords, you can’t think your way out of what comes up this week. This makes complete sense considering your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograde in a very emotional water sign. You probably aren’t thinking straight.

When you catch yourself overanalyzing conversations, especially ones from the past, write down what’s bothering you about them and then move on with your day. Sleep on anything that feels urgent, Gemini, because it most likely is not.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups

Since this is your zodiac season and Mercury is retrograde in your sign, it wouldn’t surprise me if you’re feeling extra emotional this week. The Ace of Cups says to let them flow. It’s good for you.

Old feelings resurface this week, which is kinda annoying. But sometimes what looks like a reopened wound is actually an invitation to understand yourself better. You are clearing the way for something new. The New Moon in your sign arrives on July 14. What you process this week becomes the foundation for what you begin then.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is a great tarot card to get during a week when Venus is leaving your sign. This card represents hard-earned success.

Since Venus is entering Virgo on Thursday, I see you getting recognized with a small (but very meaningful) token of appreciation towards the end of the week for something you were convinced no one even noticed you did. You deserve it.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: The Empress

Prosperity. Abundance. Growth. Nurturing. These are all words associated with The Empress, Virgo, and each describes the week you’re about to have. With Venus, the planet of love and beauty, entering your zodiac sign on Thursday, this makes perfect sense to me.

People start seeing you a little differently this week. The best part is you don’t even have to do anything special to take advantage of this energy. Simply being yourself (without trying to control the way people perceive you!) is enough.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Getting the Justice tarot card two weeks in a row is no coincidence, Libra. You had a big decision to make last week and are now watching how things unfold. The way you feel about the way things are going tells you everything you need to know.

Neptune turns retrograde on July 7, so things may not actually be as they seem on the surface. As long as you still feel good about the choice you made, and I’m getting a strong sense that you do, that’s all that matters.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups

Scorpio, Neptune stationing retrograde and Mercury retrograde in Cancer combine to make this one of the more difficult weeks of the year for decision-making. The Seven of Cups is a heads-up that not every opportunity in front of you is what it appears to be.

Before you commit to anything this week, ask yourself whether you are reacting to facts or feelings. Both matter, but it is worth knowing which one is driving your decisions. This week, make sure you differentiate between what you actually know and what you are assuming. Seeing it written out on paper will probably change your mind.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands, reversed

Neptune going retrograde in a fellow fire sign this week actually gives you a burst of motivation. But since the Knight of Wands card came out reversed for you, your advice from the tarot is to do your best not to act impulsively.

Mercury is also retrograde, so it’s really not the best time to start anything new. Have a plan, Sagittarius. That way, you can avoid having to start all over when Mercury turns direct at the end of July.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Pentacles

This week, you have to reconsider something you thought was already settled. I’m seeing something come up at home, either with a partner or someone else you live with.

You hate to talk about things over and over again. I know, Capricorn. But think of this as a chance to learn something new about a situation rather than a setback. Thankfully, the Page of Pentacles is a good sign that things will go well.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

This week, something or someone tries to convince you that something you want isn’t worth going after. This is most likely to happen once Neptune turns retrograde on July 9.

Whatever happens, don’t let it get to you. The Chariot showing up for you is a sign that you’re on the right track. Stay focused, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man

Neptune has a deep connection to you, Pisces. When it stations retrograde this week, you start seeing a situation from a completely different angle.

The Hanged Man tarot card says this is not a week to force outcomes. For now, it’s better to just let things settle. By the end of the week, something in your life looks entirely different than it did at the start. That's a good thing.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.