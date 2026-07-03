Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For July 6 - 12 — Venus Enters Virgo

Weekly horoscopes are here for July 6 - 12, 2026, a week each zodiac sign is focused on taking control of their destiny. The potent energy of the Mars-ruled Aries Moon at the start of the week pushes us to see beyond our limits. More encouraged to follow our path and to be more optimistic as Jupiter in Leo fuels our drive and awakens our spark to claim success, we're inspired to take action this week.

On the 8th, the Taurus Moon shows us how to show up for others and be more vulnerable and grounded when it comes to the realm of love. The practical energy will feel much calmer once Venus enters Virgo the following day. Once the Moon is in the sign of Gemini beginning on the 10th, our communication will be livelier and filled with excitement.

Weekly horoscopes for July 6 - 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Projects feel much more doable this week with the Moon in your sign initiating a new cycle. By midweek, the Moon in Taurus brings you new methods for improving your routines, but it could also remind you to take the time to recharge.

When the Moon is in Gemini at the end of the week, spending time with family helps you unlock some stories from the past, as Mercury retrograde digs up something that was hidden. Be ready to have deep conversations or focus on closing a chapter over the weekend.

Aries, this is your moment to rebuild your armor and take back your control as you get ready to tackle any surprises the Mercury retrograde could bring.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a relaxing week, Taurus, because Monday's Moon in Aries gets you ahead of the game as you plan ahead. Make sure not to lose your momentum with Venus now in Virgo, making a positive aspect to your sign.

When the Moon is in your sign midweek, utilize its energy to treat yourself and show up for yourself.

The Moon in Mercury-ruled Gemini makes it a lot easier to inspect your finances at the end of the week, which is more important than usual with Mercury now retrograde. Start a budget and resist the desire to splurge.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This week brings you more social connections as the Aries Moon encourages you to meet new people at the start of the week. Get used to it, because for the next year, you're a social butterfly.

Towards the middle of the week, the Moon in Taurus has you focused on your career expansion. It is a good time for you to win others over with your intelligence.

Over the weekend, the Moon in your zodiac sign makes it a great time for you to expand your ideas or revisit some old connections, especially with Mercury retrograde. Be mindful of your words with Mars in your sign and make sure to maintain the peace.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

At the start of the week, the Aries Moon makes you the center of attention at school or work. You get support from mentors as they add some much-needed constructive criticism that leads you to be victorious.

When the Moon is in Taurus in the middle of the week, consider joining a club or working in a group. Your leadership skills are being sought out, Cancer.

Once the Moon is in Gemini at the end of the week, resting is important. But with Mars and Uranus in the same sign, it might be challenging. Meditation could help ground you at this time as it allows you to regain some clarity.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

With the Aries Moon aspecting Jupiter in your sign at the beginning of the week, Leo, believing in your potential is a theme for you this week. As a Fire sign, you're in your element this week thanks to Jupiter. There is also a need for you to revisit a love story and perhaps add a concluding chapter.

When the Moon is in Taurus midweek, your career goals are the focus for you. Since Mercury is retrograde, you may be pushed to make changes.

With the Moon in Gemini making you feel even more in your element over the weekend, it's an exciting time that makes it easy for you to dive into new things or learn something intriguing to you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Healing your inner child could be connected with the Aries Moon at the start of the week, which helps you better prioritize your goals in the career sector. You're able to abandon any self-doubt or criticism because the Aries Moon shows you how to incorporate self-love.

The Moon in Taurus might spark a new connection for you midweek, Virgo. For those who desire to go to advance their learning or understanding of a topic, Jupiter in Leo makes it possible.

When the Moon is in Gemini this weekend, balancing your time between the home and public space is important.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You'll feels Saturn's influence during the Aries Moon at the beginning of the week. You are learning a lot about being more independent and prioritizing your own needs.

This is a week for you to elevate and show others what you are made of. When the Moon is in Taurus midweek, you're more willing to work on your own and embrace your independent side, Libra.

Revisions during this Mercury retrograde are possible and continue throughout the Gemini Moon this weekend. However, you have an edge during this time since Saturn is prepping you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your schedule creates some challenges this week, Scorpio. Adding structure is essential in order to stay ahead, especially with the surprises the Aries Moon brings in the first part of the week.

The impact of the Mars and Uranus conjunction might have you on your toes, but you know how to navigate these changes since you dealt with Uranus in Taurus’ surprises from 2018 until just a couple of months ago.

When the Moon is in Taurus in the middle of the week, it's a good time to enjoy doing what brings you happiness. Heading into the weekend, the Moon in Gemini is a time for inner healing and meditation in order to help you close chapters pertaining to the past.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You're more present with yourself this week, Sagittarius. On Monday, the Moon in Aries gives you a reminder not to lose sight of who you are. This is the time to find your inner strength, especially with Jupiter now in Leo. For those who have felt lost, this energy gets you back on track.

The Moon in Taurus makes you more focused on prioritizing yourself midweek, a good time for some self-care.

Once the Moon is in Gemini at the end of the week, you may see some changes within your relationship sector, but it is showing you how to be more present for the people you care about.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

How well you work with others is part of the Aries Moon energy this week, but when the Moon is in Taurus midweek, your relationship energy expands.

This is a week to be more mindful of what you want and begin to be honest about it. While you may focus intensely on love, Capricorn, it is also important to pour love into your life.

The Moon in the sign of Gemini this weekend brings some clues as to how to become more diplomatic and understanding with others. Venus in Virgo creates a new realm and allows you to strengthen your foundation.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Aries lunation sparks some new ideas on Monday that encourage you to reconnect with people from the past now that Mercury is retrograde.

When the Moon is in Taurus midweek, the work you’ve been doing over the last several weeks gains some recognition. It's a good time to fine-tune your plans or restructure them.

Once the Moon is in the sign of Gemini on Friday, an old love story could have you reminiscing. Single folks have a good chance of meeting new, interesting people who are also aligned with them.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Moon in Aries starts the week by bringing some truths to light. With Saturn in this zodiac sign as well, you may be a lot more reserved this week.

When the Moon is in Taurus in the middle of the week, your support system inspires you to pursue your dreams and begin the planning process now.

By the weekend, the Moon in Gemini meets the electrifying energy of Mars and Uranus, beginning a new chapter in your home sector. Get ready to spend time with family and collaborate on a home improvement project together.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.