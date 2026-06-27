The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 29 - July 5 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for June 29 - July 5, 2026 is here with a reading for all 12 zodiac signs. The Wheel of Fortune jumping out as this week’s collective card tells me this is a week of major change that brings you one step closer to your destiny.

Between a Capricorn Full Moon, Mercury going retrograde in Cancer, and Jupiter entering Leo at the beginning of the week, there’s not much time to get used to the changes as they arrive. Your astrological signs tarot card gives you a glimpse into what’s to come, but it’s definitely a week that you’ll have to trust the universe.

Weekly tarot horoscope for June 29 - July 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands shows up for you at the perfect time. Something you've been putting effort into without anyone even realizing it is about to get its moment in the spotlight. Since there’s a Full Moon on Monday, Aries, my sense is that it’ll happen very early in the week. So get ready!

The tricky part is that Mercury goes retrograde the same day, so it would be smart to double-check everything before you send anything important to make sure the message gets there the way you intend it to.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

According to the Four of Pentacles, this is not a week to make big financial moves. Seems pretty spot on for a week that Mercury goes retrograde, so this probably doesn’t surprise you one bit. Hold steady and review what you already have going out every month before adding anything new.

Since there’s a Full Moon in Capricorn on June 29, Monday is a good day to look at your recent spending before hitting subscribe. It’ll be nice to get it out of the way before Jupiter leaves Cancer on Tuesday.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

It makes complete sense that The Hermit is your card this week considering your ruling planet, Mercury, goes retrograde on June 29. My suggestion is to use this energy to help you out instead of pretending like it’s not happening.

The insight waiting for you this week won't come from more information. Clear your calendar where you can. Let your thoughts out into a journal or revisit a project you left for a rainy day. Or just sit with one feeling long enough to understand it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

Looking at the astrology for this week, we have Mercury going retrograde in your zodiac sign the same day that there’s a Full Moon in your opposite sign and a day before Jupiter leaves your sign for the first time in a year. Whew!

That’s a lot for one person in one week, Cancer, let alone two days. So it makes a lot of sense why The High Priestess is here for you this week. This tarot card is a sign that you’re totally mentally prepared to get through whatever comes your way.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Between Jupiter entering your sign on Tuesday and The Sun jumping out as your tarot card this week, it seems pretty clear to me that your next chapter has officially arrived. What a great feeling, Leo.

You barely even notice when Mercury goes retrograde on Monday, because it doesn’t feel that way to you. Things that felt stuck are finally starting to move. Confidence that started fading a little comes back in full force. Life is about to get so much better from here.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for virgo: Eight of Swords

When Mercury goes retrograde in Cancer starting this week, it's easy to start spiraling. But the Eight of Swords card is here to remind you that what you're worried about is mostly in your head, Virgo.

You're caught in a mental loop, but there is a way out. Try writing down exactly what you're worried about, as specifically as you can. The right way to go about making things more manageable for you becomes obvious once you get everything out of your head.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Justice

According to the Justice tarot card, it’s time to stop stalling on a decision you've been going back and forth on. You already know what you want to do anyway. You’ve just been worried about disappointing someone.

But there’s no sense putting it off any longer, especially considering Mercury goes retrograde on June 29, which doesn’t exactly have a reputation for making things easier. Just be sure you’re making the choice based on what you can see with your eyes rather than what you wish were true.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death card usually gives people pause. But not you, Scorpio. It’s actually the tarot card you’re associated with, so you feel its energy on a deep level. You know it’s not a bad omen, and it makes total sense that you’d get this card on a week that starts with a Full Moon.

Something about your finances is coming to an end this week. You already know what it is, and you’ve honestly been waiting for this to happen. But you know that what leaves your life this week is only making room for something better.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Death

You getting The Chariot as your tarot card for the same week that we have a Full Moon tells me you’ve just made it through something that hasn’t been easy for you. This situation finally gets resolved this week.

Now comes the part where you choose where to go next, Sagittarius. Which is definitely a big ask. Luckily, there’s no need to rush, because Mercury retrograde starts on June 29, which gives you a few weeks to get your thoughts together before jumping into anything new.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

According to The Emperor, while the rest of the zodiac is putting the pieces together this week, you’re the one people are looking to for some guidance. The Emperor is the father figure of the tarot, which actually fits your personality quite well.

Your ability to stay calm and make good decisions is your biggest asset this week. Get yourself organized. Set clear expectations. And most of all, Capricorn, write things down!!! It’ll save you a lot of headaches while Mercury is retrograde, that's for sure.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

I’m seeing someone about to start playing a major role in your life. According to The Star, the person showing up in your life this week gives you a lot of hope that you didn’t really have before. This is someone you know, but not very well. Yet.

That changes this week, so this would be a good week to reach out to someone you've been meaning to reconnect with or say yes to an invitation you would normally decline. You’ll see why soon.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

Surprise! The thing or person you convinced yourself you were totally done thinking about shows up again this week, in thought if not in person. You can thank Mercury retrograde for that, Pisces.

Considering it’s happening in another water sign, I can only imagine how in your feels you are. The Moon is a sign to keep things chill this week so you can process everything. Spending some time near water or doing something creative are both therapeutic options.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.