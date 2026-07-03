3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of July 6 - 12

Good luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs during the week of July 6 to 12, 2026. This is the week to believe you can have it all, knowing this mindset attracts the luck you need into your life.

No more thinking that you’re asking for too much or that your dreams are impossible to achieve. The Last Quarter Moon in Aries rises on July 8, giving you the motivation you need to get out of your comfort zone and believe fully in your dreams. This is your chance to let go of the doubts and fears that stand in the way of you and everything you want.

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Remember, your dreams never expire. Even if they take longer to manifest than you expect, what's meant for you will be yours.

1. Capricorn

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It's time to get practical about what you want for your life, Capricorn. As Venus moves into Virgo on July 9, this should be easy. This energy pushes you out of your comfort zone, but you won’t be required to take any uncalculated risks. Instead, Venus in Virgo helps you make the plans necessary to succeed.

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This week, you are encouraged to buckle down and start researching. Make plans and go over the details of what you want to manifest in your life. Just be certain that you’re not tied to everything being perfect, or even the end result. This is a process, and Venus in Virgo teaches you to surrender as much as it does to prepare. Most importantly, don't talk yourself out of this chance to actually change your life in the ways you desire.

2. Libra

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Your desires are guiding you toward a new life, Libra. On Saturday, the Moon conjuncts Mars in Gemini, encouraging you to take action to make your dreams a reality. This energy is amplified by Uranus in the same air sign. This week, everything feels like it is changing because it is. What you were once satisfied with, you no longer are, and what seemed like a part of your best life is now only just a memory. You have to let yourself move on and into what you truly want.

What you do now is based on all that you feel, which means you can’t ignore or talk yourself out of your emotions or desires. All you can do is trust that the inner feelings you’re having are arising for a reason. This also means you must take action. Let yourself grow into a new life, as there isn’t anything left for you in the past.

3. Leo

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On Wednesday, July 8, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries inspires you not to give up on your dreams, no matter how much the odds seem to be stacked against you. What you feel in your soul isn’t something that you should give up on. You are in an era of immense growth, Leo, which means there may be some difficult lessons along the way. Yet, that doesn't mean you aren’t exactly where you are meant to be.

This week, create the structure for your dreams so that you can move into a period of luck and abundance. This lunation is asking you to let go of the fears and excuses surrounding change. Above all, be sure that you’re not letting anyone else tell you what you’re capable of. After all, you can’t expect people not on your path to understand your journey.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.