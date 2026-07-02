Financial Success Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 6 - 12

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from July 6 to 12, 2026. This week, they are adopting a healthier attitude toward spending.

Neptune goes retrograde in Aries on July 7, helping you understand what is most valuable to you. You are embracing a healthier approach to your finances so that your choices are based in reality, rather than any wounds or illusions. The lessons continue as the Sun conjuncts retrograde Mercury in Cancer on July 12.

Advertisement

Learning how to budget your money may not be the most glamorous pastime, but it is crucial for your success. Look at your income and expenses, and make sure you’re not living outside of your means. To be financially successful, you must have a good money sense; otherwise, anything you receive will be quickly squandered.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As Neptune stations retrograde in Aries on Tuesday, July 7, it brings about an important period of growth in your financial life. This energy helps you learn what it means to truly build something that can last. You’ve learned immense patience over the last few years, and now is a time to tap into that strength. This is a process that leads to greater financial success and wealth, but you must take your time in building it.

While this means that you should go over your budget and expenditures, it also means you may need to do some inner work. As Neptune begins its retrograde on July 7, it brings up the angel number 777, which represents luck and divine alignment. Trust that this process is guaranteed to pay off. You’re building your future now, Pisces, so take your time in how it all comes together.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus moves into Virgo on Thursday, July 9, helping you organize your finances and improve your self-worth. Venus in your house of wealth brings a chance for greater abundance. Yet, in Virgo it means that you receive this by going over your budget and spending. Be sure that you’re not living outside of your means, Leo.

To make the most of Venus in Virgo, you must know what you deserve. Use this time to recognize that your self-worth isn’t dependent on the numbers in your bank account. While you may not yet have the wealth you crave, try to focus on the fact that you get to live your life. This transit isn’t only about bringing in greater opportunities to make money, but in seeing just how much you already have.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have built a deep sense of financial security, Gemini, yet you are still scared of losing it. You are urged to release this fear as the Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in Cancer on Sunday, July 12. You can’t let your fears of going backwards stop you from moving forward or enjoying all you’ve created.

The alignment of the Sun and Mercury brings about a turning point in your personal journey toward wealth and self-worth. How you feel about your finances is connected to the fears you are still engaging with. What you’ve built will continue to grow in the coming years. However, you must use this energy for an emotional reset so you can actually feel how successful you already are.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.