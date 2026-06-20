5 Zodiac Signs Enjoy Life A Lot More During Cancer Season From June 21 - July 22, 2026

Five zodiac signs start enjoying life way more when Cancer season begins on June 21, 2026. This astrological month lasts until July 22.

Cancer is the most emotional of signs, and during this season our thoughts often turn to home and family, along with the way we feel and how others feel toward us. This Cancer season, not only is the Sun in this sign, but Jupiter is as well until June 30, and Mercury transits through Cancer until August 9. Things get much better during the Cancer season for five signs in particular. Let’s take a look.

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1. Cancer

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June is the final month that Jupiter, the planet of luck, is in your sign for 12 years. Not to worry, though, because you still have plenty of luck in other areas.

When the Sun enters our personal sign, we typically feel energized during our birthday month. Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, and in this case, it's on you, Cancer. Back on June 13, Venus began its transit through the zodiac sign of Leo, which rules your second house of money. This is also the house of self-esteem, so you've been getting a boost here. More significantly, Jupiter also enters Leo on June 30, where it will remain for the next 13 months. Wherever Jupiter goes is where luck follows.

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Both Jupiter and Venus travel together until July 9. When these planets team up, good things happen, and you'll likely see your finances increase. Since Leo rules the fifth house, you could find yourself not only financially lucky, but lucky in love as well!

2. Leo

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Lucky Leo, Jupiter enters your first house on June 30. When Jupiter transits your first house, your life expands in many ways. Jupiter is very happy in your first house, and being and feeling positive will come naturally for the next 13 months.

While Jupiter’s beneficial rays are shining on you personally, you overcome problems more easily and opportunities come your way. This can include business and financial opportunities as well as meeting beneficial people. If there is something you would like to start or begin, now is the time.

Until July 9, Venus is traveling together with Jupiter. It will be years before this combination returns, so it's important to take advantage of it during this Cancer season! You look and feel your best, and you should come across to others as magnetic. This is a time not only of happiness and pleasure but also of accomplishment. This is also a significant time for meeting someone special who checks all your boxes if you are single.

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3. Capricorn

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During this Cancer season, both the Sun and Mercury are transiting your seventh house of partners. Jupiter is also in your seventh house expanding partnerships until June 30. You are more in tune with your emotions and how you feel, as well as the emotions of anyone you are interested in or your partner. Home and family take on more significance, and you may choose to spend more time at home and feel nurtured.

Jupiter leaves your seventh house for your eighth house on June 30 and will remain here for the next 13 months. This is a big opportunity, Capricorn, because it will be years before this occurs again. You can expect to see your finances increase, and since the eighth house rules intimacy, a relationship is likely to become more significant or go to a new level and you should feel quite good.

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Venus transits with Jupiter until July 9, placing the two most beneficial planets in your eighth house of money and intimacy. You could receive a new opportunity that helps you gain financially and experience more pleasure in a partnership or relationship. It’s all good!

4. Aries

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Mercury and the Sun transit your fourth house of home along with Jupiter until June 30. The fourth house rules home and family, and since it’s now officially summer, it’s time for outdoor activities! This is also a time of more nurturing and getting in touch with your emotions and how you really feel about things, especially emotionally based relationships.

On June 30, Jupiter leaves Cancer for Leo, where it will remain for the next 13 months. It enters your fifth house, which rules fun and romance. If you are single and don’t meet someone with this aspect, you aren’t really looking! Jupiter in this placement is an excellent time to relax, so let loose and enjoy life more, Aries. If you want children, this could also be the year that happens.

Venus joins Jupiter in Leo transiting your fifth house until July 9. This is a special time! If you are single, more opportunities come your way to meet those who could become significant to you. If you are partnered, it should be a great time. The relationship may even go to a new and more positive level. This makes the Cancer season fantastic for you this year, so enjoy!

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5. Sagittarius

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When the Sun enters Cancer on June 21, it transits your eighth house along with Mercury and Jupiter until June 30. The eighth house rules money, including investments and debt, and this is where your focus will be to a large extent. Cancer is the sign that rules home and family, so now is the time to think through how you really feel about people and where your life is going. While this is more of an emotional time than is typical for you, Sagittarius, it serves a purpose. Once it's over, you'll have more clarity in terms of not only how you feel but whether you are on the right track.

Venus is in the Leo zodiac sign until July 9. With Jupiter expanding this house, your interest is piqued in many ways since it’s all about learning new things and new ways of looking at the world. You may meet someone special who lives at a distance or through education, and you could take a significant trip or trips. Jupiter joins Venus in Leo on June 30 until late July 2027. This greatly expands your interest in many things, and your curiosity will lead you on many adventures.

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Since this places the two most beneficial planets in your ninth house this month, you're about to take on a new and more positive perspective of life and your future. Since the sign Leo rules the fifth house of love, you have every chance to meet someone special if you are single. Either way, the Cancer season is a breath of fresh air.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.