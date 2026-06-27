Mercury Retrograde Has A Test For 6 Zodiac Signs From Now Until July 23

Mercury retrograde is testing six zodiac signs from now until July 23, 2026. This transit has a bad rap, but you don't need to worry. You are going to face these challenges head-on and come out stronger because of it.

This retrograde begins on June 29, but Mercury will be working its magic through the first part of July, until it stations direct in Cancer. This is a time of miscommunication and confusion. With this powerful planet in Cancer, your emotions are heightened. Yet, as long as you slow down and avoid acting impulsively, you will pass this cosmic test with flying colors.

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1. Cancer

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Since this retrograde takes place in your own sign, you are likely feeling a little more frazzled than usual, Cancer. Remember, this too shall pass. Although you are being tested right now, even the hard times don't last forever.

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The best thing you can do during Mercury retrograde is focus on things in your life that need repairing or reworking. Actually, all things that begin with "re," including rest and relaxation. When everyday life seems to go on the fritz, taking pauses helps you along the way. Keep in mind that even though it’s in your sign, this retrograde isn’t really personal.

2. Capricorn

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Mercury retrograde is going to remove people from your life, Capricorn, and that's OK. You're reviewing your relationships now and have the chance to reconnect with people from your past. Don't be afraid to reach out to friends and loved ones you grew apart from.

Yet, at the same time, you are noticing which relationships no longer serve you. Don't make any hasty decisions to cut people out of your life, as people may not be acting like themselves during this retrograde. Be patient, but pay attention to who makes you feel good and who only drains your energy.

3. Aries

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Rams like you are feeling this retrograde in your home and private life, Aries. This can manifest in household appliances going on the fritz or your computer experiencing some wonkiness. You may have to deal with some unexpected household expenses or family drama, too.

Try not to schedule travel for your family during this time. That even includes scheduling trips to happen after this period. Wait until after July 23 to even visit those websites for your peace of mind.

4. Libra

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During Mercury retrograde, career matters seem all over the place, Libra. Important meetings get postponed or double-booked. Wires are easily crossed, so manage your communications carefully and pay extra attention to your schedule.

If your boss wants to talk to you, kindly defer such meetings until after July 23. If that’s impossible, then be as clear and diplomatic as possible. Things that seem apparent now might look otherwise when this retrograde is over. Be cheerful and considerate, and you'll pass this test with no problem.

5. Scorpio

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This Mercury retrograde happens in Cancer, a sign that is typically simpatico with your own, Scorpio. Yet, you're feeling the pressure because of the impact this energy has on those around you. People you spend time with, both at work and at home, are feeling out of sorts, and it's having an effect on your own mindset.

If you're a parent, you may notice frustration in your children. Your romantic partner might also need some extra TLC. Be compassionate and check in on your loved ones a little more while Mercury is retrograde from now until July 23.

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6. Taurus

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For you, Taurus, Mercury retrograde in Cancer is really nothing to worry about. Yet, your loved ones can't necessarily say the same. Because of this, your social circle may become a source of stress for you from now until July 23.

Normally-responsible friends might forget a standing meeting or a get-together could get cancelled at the last minute. If your texts go unanswered, don't take this personally. You may not be feeling the stress of this retrograde, but other people are. This transit also affects your plans for the future, so know that any ideas you get now need to be vetted sometime after the retrograde ends.

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Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.