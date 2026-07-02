The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From July 6 - 12

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from July 6 to 12, 2026, you are encouraged to put in the effort and energy to manifest your dreams. While you should have faith, you also need logic and plans to achieve what you desire.

Neptune begins its retrograde in Aries on July 7. This planet governs your dreams, but when retrograde, it encourages you to slow down and do what it takes to make them a reality. As the Last Quarter Moon in Aries rises on July 8, you feel more determined than ever to do just that. This lunation helps you stop making excuses and take action without overthinking. As Venus moves into Virgo on July 9, you are once again pushed to focus on logic and the plans you need to put in place.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, July 7

On July 7, Neptune goes retrograde in Aries, bringing you an opportunity for spiritual enlightenment. This is a good time for you to self-reflect and really understand what is important to you.

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You are on a journey of self-discovery, and it involves your spiritual growth. This is helping you reach a place where you can finally manifest what you actually dream of. The life you want begins with the choice to look within and never give up on yourself.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, July 11

Embrace this cosmic upgrade, Taurus. The Moon aligns with Mars in Gemini on July 11, bringing a chance to increase your wealth and live a life of abundance. This energy asks you to honor your feelings and the desire to take a chance on a new direction in your life.

While you are emotionally driven at this time, you must take decisive action. Be clear and focused on what you want to manifest in your life so that you can experience the divine upgrade the universe has in store for you.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, July 11

Listen to yourself, Gemini. On July 11, the Moon conjuncts Mars in your zodiac sign. This is a powerful energy that helps you to take action on your beliefs and dreams. Yet, to do that, you must trust yourself.

This week, it feels like your mind is going faster than you can keep up with. Ideas and inspiration are flooding in, helping you expand on what you thought was possible. You can no longer ignore what you feel is meant for you, so you must let yourself take action.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, July 8

You are already in a new chapter of professional dreams and success, Cancer. This began earlier in the year as Neptune and Saturn moved into Aries. However, you may not have let yourself change paths.

As the Last Quarter Moon in Aries rises on July 8, you must let go of your old plans and what you expected from your career. Be willing to try something new and take a chance. This energy is meant to help you achieve your dreams and incredible levels of success, but you have to be willing to let go of the past.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, July 12

It's time to deal with what you have been avoiding, Leo. On July 12, the Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in Cancer. This energy illuminates any secrets or desires that you’ve either been working to keep from others, or have been actively avoiding yourself.

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To move forward, you have to fully accept the truth of yourself and where you are in your life. While this isn't always easy, it is necessary. Have faith that making this choice will allow you to begin a new and abundant cycle.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, July 11

Your ambition is your greatest asset on July 11, Virgo. The Moon conjuncts Mars in Gemini, helping you take action on a big goal. This energy helps you to not give up and do whatever is necessary to make your dreams a reality and achieve success.

While you are guided to take action, you must pause and check in with your emotions. During this alignment, the actions you take aren’t because you logically feel like it’s a good choice, but because of a feeling you can no longer deny.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, July 12

You deserve to be seen for all that you are, Libra. The Sun conjuncts retrograde Mercury in Cancer on July 12, driving you to revamp your public image and start over in your career.

This alignment marks the start of a new cycle. With Jupiter just having finished its time in Cancer, this period is about returning to what you’ve always wanted. Instead of doing what you think you should or masking who you really are, this is a chapter that rewards authenticity. You get all the success you deserve simply by being yourself.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, July 12

Nurture your long-term vision, Scorpio. Set aside time to reflect without distractions or the noise of the outside world. On July 12, the Sun unites with retrograde Mercury in Cancer, bringing about an epiphany moment that forever changes the course of your life.

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This helps you understand what is important to you, and what direction you are called to pursue. You can’t ignore your intuition or pretend that you don’t know you’re meant for more than you’ve been settling for. This is your chance to see everything as it truly is so that you can make your dreams come true.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Thursday, July 9

Venus moves into Virgo on July 9, bringing immense success and recognition to your career. Venus provides luck and abundance, and in Virgo, it represents you becoming your best self.

You haven’t lost your essence, but finally learned how to apply yourself when necessary. You can balance intuition and a sense of adventure with practicality. This is a magical moment in your drive to achieve greatness. You have to let yourself shine, without holding back or second-guessing what is meant for you.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, July 11

Your restlessness is trying to tell you something, Capricorn. Pause for a moment, and pay attention to where you feel uneasy. These feelings arise because you need to change an aspect of your life, but you may be resisting.

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On July 11, the Moon unites with Mars in Gemini, helping you to see what you need to do to feel aligned with your life. This may appear as anxiety or the desire for sudden change. While these feelings reveal what you’re meant to do, you also don’t want to be impulsive. Give yourself a healthy physical outlet to work through this energy so that you can better reflect on the plans you need to make for your new chapter.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, July 12

Don’t let work drain your soul, Aquarius. No matter how important your job is, you can’t let your work become your life. This also means that you must be able to admit when a work situation has become as toxic as those karmic relationships you’ve finally healed from.

Now you don’t need to impulsively quit on July 12, when the Sun aligns with retrograde Mercury in Cancer. But you do need to check in with yourself. You may need better boundaries or to finally advocate for what you need. You can care about your work and still have an active and inspiring personal life.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, July 12

On July 12, the Sun unites with Mercury in Cancer, bringing about a sudden awakening. This energy benefits your work as well as your personal life. But its true purpose is to confirm that you are on the path that is meant for you.

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No matter how it has felt, or what challenges have presented themselves, you have been working in tandem with the universe. Embrace your creative and romantic spirit. Revisit a past project or idea. Do what you do best: love life and all of those around you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.