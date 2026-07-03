The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, July 4 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot card horoscope is here for July 4, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Aquarius, entering Pisces. The card reading for everyone is the Fool.

The Fool tarot card symbolizes risk-taking that is borderline irresponsible, driven by passion rather than logic. This tarot card is actually a very good one to have whenever the Moon is in Pisces. Pisces Moons are evasive and confusing at times. You might think something is one way when it is another! Today's message is more of a warning: be careful. Your feelings can be a wonderful help, but on days like this, test to be sure that you're not being misled.

Daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, July 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Devil

You are smart, Aries, and your intellect could be put to the test. What seems harmless at face value is actually more dangerous than you perceive. That is the warning of the Devil's tarot card when you receive it during a Pisces Moon.

On July 4, double-check yourself. Don't assume just because you feel something a certain way means that it's accurate. Sometimes feelings can be deceiving, and it's a good idea to let your mind rule your heart on Saturday.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Swords

You could really use a break on Saturday, and spending time with your friends is the perfect place to start. The Four of Swords tarot card is a reminder of the value of rest and relaxation, and you are in need of it.

Since the Moon is in Pisces, it activates your friendship sector, specifically your social network, including your work. This is the perfect day to go out and socialize with people you know from work. You can talk about the future, share your ideas and brainstorm on the fly.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card for Saturday is the Four of Cups, but when it's reversed, it indicates a pattern of behavior that feels productive but actually isn't. On July 4, you get unstuck because you realize what's going on.

Rather than assume that's just the way it is, you decide to change it. Change can be addictive, and believe it or not, it can lead to a pattern where you come up with lots of ideas, but nothing actually gets done.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups

Some say that love is a choice, and if you were to ask the Ace of Cups tarot card, it would tell you that you are ready to make a decision about a relationship.

You are ready to fully commit to someone now that the summer months are here. You have done everything you can to show your sincerity to someone you deeply care about. On July 4, you're also ready to make your relationship status real.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Leo, you are ruled by the Sun, and you are also a fire sign that's full of life. The tarot card I drew for you, which happens to be the one you rule, comes with a very positive reading. Everything you want to do works out well for you on Saturday.

You feel lighthearted and optimistic. It's the perfect energy for pursuing a personal goal or doing something creative and fun. Your playful side is active.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

It's so easy to assume that you will not succeed if you've had a setback or two. The Knight of Pentacles tarot card, when it's reversed, symbolizes the deep frustration you feel about your current circumstances. But there's an out for you right now, Virgo.

You can use your relationships to help you dream about a better future. Talk to a friend or someone who really loves you to see what ideas you can come up with. Sometimes a person sees what you don't, and their insight proves to be invaluable.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Cups, reversed

Libra, there is so much good in envisioning a brighter future. Dreams are often the starting point of creativity. You are ready, though, to work on a vision you have for the future.

While the Moon is in Pisces on Saturday, you have the Seven of Cups tarot card reversed, reminding you to be alert. It's time to wake up from your dreams and get to work, thinking about the practical steps you can take on July 4 to get you moving in the direction you desire tomorrow.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Pentacles

There are lots of things to do, and you can be a pretty intense zodiac sign. The Two of Pentacles invites you to learn how to manage more tasks at the same time.

It's not always about doing one thing and then moving on to the next project for the highest level of efficiency. Sometimes you can double up on your effort and see a huge improvement. Play around with different things to see what works on July 4.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Sagittarius, you're so good at living life to the fullest. Your tarot card for July 4 encourages you to really do it up on Saturday.

The Knight of Wands is you, a highly influential person who not only gets things done for yourself, but also inspires the people around you. Enjoy it!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, your reputation and how you feel matter a lot ot you. Your tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles reversed, highlights mismanaged finances, and that can be a hard reality to face on July 4.

It never feels good to be in financial stress, but it's better to know what you're doing with your money than to be unaware. On Saturday, you spot an income that pushes you to make big changes that you otherwise would not have. Now is the perfect time to do something that helps you to make money from home.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot, reversed

You are always looking out for the underdog, Aquarius, but on Saturday, that person may be you. You can put the same amount of energy into improving your own life.

You use your ability to detach and look at things from a different POV. And when the Moon is in Pisces, you invest in yourself. When you decide to do so, things work out so well for you. The Chariot in reverse indicates a winning attitude. You're not going to quit on yourself, not now and not ever.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

The Moon is in your sign today, and that gives you an extra boost of energy as you evaluate the things that are happening in your life. What relationships have proven to be imbalanced become obvious to you.

Your tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, also indicates that you feel like you're not getting your needs met. On July 4, you face the truth and start asking why. You begin the healing process to help you decide what to do next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.