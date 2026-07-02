Mercury Is Retrograde Until July 23, But An Astrologer Says 5 Things Will Pay Off By The Time It Ends

Mercury retrograde began on June 29 and will last until July 23. Like always, this transit tests us and brings a lot of chaos into our lives. It's easy to let this energy get the better of us, so we must be careful.

"What you do now will determine how the next seven months of your life play out," an astrologer named Amy Demure warned. "Your actions will have extreme consequences because this is the most karmic Mercury retrograde we've had in years." Fortunately, there are five things you can do to make it through this period unscathed.

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Here's what to do before Mercury retrograde ends on July 23, 2026:

1. Avoid acting on your delusions

Mercury retrograde is responsible for creating a lot of paranoia and confusion. Unfortunately, that means you can't always trust your feelings or instincts during this time. "You may have irrational suspicions that someone is lying to you. You may convince yourself that someone has betrayed you or cheated on you for no real reason," Demure said. "This is because this Mercury retrograde will create delusions."

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Before you crash out or accuse someone of something they didn't do, pause and sit with your emotions. Focus on the facts and look at the evidence. You don't want to destroy a relationship based on a misconception. So, until July 23, be wary of your gut instincts, because Mercury retrograde may be messing with them.

2. Pay attention to who enters your life

"Fated people and fated situations are coming in," Demure claimed. An ex may make a reappearance, or you could run into an old friend you grew apart from. Whoever enters your life from now until July 23 is here for a reason, so pay attention.

You may have thought that your chapter with this person was closed for good, but it seems they are still meant to play a significant role in your life. In fact, according to the astrologer, "this will change your life's trajectory forever."

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3. Stay calm

"This energy is chaotic and volatile, and you may feel like going off on someone or letting someone have a piece of your mind," Demure said. "Everyone will be unhinged, including you." This means that you must make a conscious effort to stay calm and keep your emotions in check.

Expect people to start drama or test your patience. You may even get the urge to create chaos yourself. It will take every ounce of strength you have to hold back, but it's in your best interest that you do. "Any drama started now could have horrible consequences for months to come," the astrologer added.

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4. Think carefully before speaking

Mercury retrograde is notorious for messing with our communication, so until July 23, it's important to think before you speak. When the planet of communication moves backwards, anything you say can get misconstrued, even if you mean well.

"One thoughtless message could easily cause conflict or drama," Demure said. "Do not be impulsive with your words." This may be frustrating, but playing it safe is your best bet. With tensions already high, one wrong word can create a ton of unwanted chaos.

5. Change your inner monologue

Mercury retrograde may have a bad wrap, but this transit allows you to make some positive changes. "This time period is designed for you to get rid of limiting mindsets that have been holding you back in life for years," Demure explained. "What you say to yourself manifests and creates your physical reality. So stop talking negatively to yourself."

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Until July 23, focus on implementing positive self-talk. The way you speak to yourself, even just in your head, has a huge impact on your life. It won't be easy, but by changing what you tell yourself, you can start to truly thrive.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.