3 Zodiac Signs Finally Start Feeling Inspired & Motivated Again On July 4, 2026

On July 4, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally feeling inspired and motivated again. Progress comes easily on Saturday, because during Mars conjunct Uranus, we're able to make good on the many insights we receive.

Mars governs drive and ambition, and Uranus helps us out with original ideas and innovative thinking. We may surprise ourselves during this time with just how much positive progress we make.

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For these astrological signs, this day has us moving from point A to point B in very little time. We are working on the big picture, and the way we go about it is satisfying and promising. Nice!

1. Aries

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With all of that powerful Mars energy working hard for you, Aries, you find that staying still is not an option. You've places to go and people to see. You're on the move, and your mind is buzzing with countless great ideas.

On Saturday, when Mars is conjunct Uranus, your drive to achieve greatness meets the perfect conditions. This is what results in stellar progress. You have the motivation to bring some of your best ideas to life, and you do so successfully.

So, you can expect to experience rapid growth and a feeling of accomplishment that can only come from pouring yourself into your work. Mars is your ruling planet, and when it meets up with Uranus, there is no limit to what you can achieve.

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2. Virgo

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You might have been told to relax your attitude here or there, Virgo. This, of course, only made you stick with that attitude even harder. However, the truth is that you're the one driving yourself crazy.

During Mars conjunct Uranus, when people tell you to chill out a bit, rather than go on the defensive, consider that there might be something to what they're saying. As much as you don't want to admit it, you know there's at least a little truth to the sentiment.

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You want to be happy, and to do this, you need to let go of certain personality traits. Once you release the need to judge and condemn others, you find that life is much easier for you. That's progress, and it's seriously positive. Now, you can follow your inspiration, and accomplish great things.

3. Aquarius

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Mars conjunct Uranus has a great and powerful influence over you, Aquarius. Uranus is your ruling planet, and like yourself, it favors the unconventional. This transit has you taking one of your most precious and unique ideas, and making something of it.

You feel very motivated on this day. You get the sense that if you put the effort in, the results will be nothing short of fabulous. You know this, and it inspires you to go further.

You're making significant progress during this alignment, and in your case, you feel like it's about time. You are more than ready to move on and make great things happen. Trust your instincts and let your inspiration guide you.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.