Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Saturday, July 4

On July 4, 2026, hard times are coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Saturday is an Earth Rabbit Receive Day during a Wood Horse month and Fire Horse Year.

Earth Rabbit energy helps you focus on solutions instead of just talking about problems and not doing anything to resolve them. You discover that certain things in life really don't need much effort. Just make a decision and move on. You don't have to go about it in a difficult way. In fact, being kind and empathetic is much better than pushing hard and trying to get what you want through force.

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One of the reasons hard times end so effectively on Saturday is the gentle approach taken to make receiving happen. You get what comes to you because you've either earned it or it's gifted. These four animal signs master kindness on July 4, and the universe blesses them big time.

1. Rabbit

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Rabbit, you are about to receive a gift you did not think you would ever see. You get an offer that is hard to refuse. People call you and ask you what you want. It seems as though the tables have turned, and they are in your favor. You can scarcely believe it. You have luck, and on top of that, you have the eagerness to succeed.

You don't want to assume anything, because it was your diligence that got you to where you are right now. So, while you have Earth energy on your side, remind yourself that what happens is because you created it, but it stays because you remain true to who you are.

2. Ox

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On Saturday, you swallow your pride and ask someone to do a favor for you that you really would prefer to do for yourself, but can't. It takes a lot of courage for you to admit that you are in need, Ox. You see the big picture on Saturday, and on the other side is success. That makes the sacrifice enough for you to do what needs to be done.

When you replay this moment in your mind, it always ends with someone saying no. But surprise, surprise, you get exactly what you want on July 4, plus extra. No one even judged you or thought twice. They were actually delighted that you even asked. The hard time, you realize, is over. If only you had known that sooner!

3. Dog

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Your hard times end on July 4 because you are no longer worried that what you're doing could be wrong. It all works out just right. Making decisions is very hard for you because you're always thinking about other people. You don't want a choice that you need to leave somebody out. But, on Saturday, you realize that if you don't do what you need to do, nothing will happen at all, and that is the worst outcome for everyone.

You may still need a buy-in from somebody you know, but instead, you decide to act on their behalf. What you discover is that your sensitivity works really well for the situation. You negotiate a deal and close it. Everyone actually likes what you do and how you handled everything. In fact, you get a lot of praise for all the effort you put in.

4. Horse

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You are madly in love with the idea of committing to a dream with all your heart. However, many sacrifices are required, and you're not sure you can fulfill the promises you make to yourself. On Saturday, you decide to take a risk and it proves to be the best decision you ever made.

Chasing a dream is a lot like getting married. You don't always know who you are with until you've said I do. You love the situation you find yourself in. The hardest part is behind you because you have said yes. You feel so free, and there's nothing easier than chasing your passion.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.