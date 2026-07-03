3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 4, 2026

Starting on July 4, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally feeling happy again. When Mars is conjunct Uranus on Saturday, we're able to let go of so much of what troubles us.

These astrological signs get to stand back and watch as our sadness evaporates. We are no longer in the mood to hold on as tightly to this melancholy as we once did. There's just no good use for it anymore. And so, we find ourselves feeling fresh and ready to move forward far more joyfully.

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1. Cancer

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You've been secretly craving a release from the sadness that seems to take over at times. While you fully understand that this sadness is unnecessary, you still allow it to consume you.

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When Mars is conjunct Uranus, you feel empowered by the intensity of this energy. Mars and Uranus are powerful planets, and they help you separate yourself from the pain. This transit is disruptive, but that's exactly what you need right now to help you break out of this funk.

On Saturday, you make a firm resolution to walk away. You have so much to look forward to, Cancer, and you've started to realize that you can't get there if you're shackled to the past. You want to be happy, and so you decide to leave your sadness and all that troubles you in the dust.

2. Sagittarius

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Lately, you've found yourself thinking about the past a little too often. On Saturday, you come up with a plan to stop doing so. You really aren't crazy about these memories, and why should you be? They're awful, and thinking about them only drains your energy.

With the help of Mars conjunct Uranus, you're able to put the memories to rest once and for all. You realize now that the present moment is all you really have. Ruminating on the past serves no good purpose, and only brings your mood down.

As much as you loathe to admit it, even you, the eternal optimist, get sad sometimes, Sagittarius. Yet, you want so very badly to be happy and enjoy your life for what it is right now. On this day, you make moves to do just that, and it feels right and liberating.

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3. Pisces

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Being stuck with your sadness has become a zero-sum game. Nobody wins, especially you, Pisces. Yet, you intend to change that. You refuse to let sadness claim a victory here.

On Saturday, Mars conjunct Uranus helps you rise above your own despair so you can see that there's so much more for you out there. This sad period is really just a blip in your story. You are ready to grow past it and get back to being your happy self.

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You're very adamant about your own well-being, and this transit gives you a chance to put your money where your mouth is. Go for the gold and leave that sadness back there where it belongs. Good riddance!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.