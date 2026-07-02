The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 3 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, July 3, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Aquarius. The card reading for everyone is the Three of Swords, reversed.

The Three of Swords, when reversed, is actually a very good tarot card. It highlights strength after extreme hurt caused by betrayal. You're reaching a point in time where the past doesn't bother you like it did in the past.

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The Moon in Aquarius helps you to emotionally detach from expectations you've ever put on someone else. You no longer think about what they are doing or wish they could change. You turn your attention to yourself and focus on your growth. You're making progress. Let's see what else is in store for you based on your tarot card for the day.

Daily tarot horoscope for Friday, July 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Cups

Aries, if you've struggled lately to feel compassion for others, the Queen of Cups tarot card is here to help. It's a symbol of deep empathy that starts from how you relate to another person and their situation.

On July 3, consider putting yourself in someone else's shoes. If you have past experience, remember how far you've come. You will find it much easier not to judge shortcomings and, perhaps, see how you can help with a kind word.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant, reversed

On July 3, the Hierophant tarot card, especially when it's reversed, encourages you to do something in a way it hasn't been done in the past.

You're positioned to break tradition and be more innovative. Your creative side will enjoy testing out new ideas and seeing how receptive others are to your suggestions.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Cups, reversed

Gemini, the symbol of your sign is a doorway, which is why your tarot card for July 3 fits perfectly with your sign's energy.

The Six of Cups, reversed, is asking you to let go of the past. It served its purpose, and now you are ready to create new memories that fit better with the person you are now.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups

There's a wonderful experience waiting for you on Friday, and it's the act of give-and-take.

The Two of Cups highlights the mutual respect a couple displays toward each other whenever they are together. You want to express and listen, and give advice but also take it. There's balance and harmony, and you deserve that in your life.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups, reversed

The Eight of Cups tarot, reversed, is about feeling stuck in a rut, where you need to get out of a habit or routine.

Emotionally, you are ready to change what you are doing because you are more open and receptive on Friday. There's a part of you becoming more aware each day, and that is the basis of your decision to work on yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Strength, reversed

Virgo, your tarot card for today is about your ability to be strong in the face of adversity. On July 3, the Strength tarot card, reversed, is about burning out because you need a rest.

You might worry that asking for a break is admitting you can't handle what you are doing. You don't want to appear weak in front of others. However, the opposite is true. Showing boundaries is a sign of strength, and it can earn you the respect you want.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Wands

You are the only sign in the zodiac that is represented by metal, so on July 3, when you are asked how you feel, you might deflect and not want to share.

The Queen of Wands highlights optimism, and you feeling happy down to your toes. Today's perfect for doing all the things you enjoy. You don't have to please anyone right now but yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Emperor

Scorpio, you know how to be in control of yourself, but every once in a while, you encounter a person like the Emperor and wonder why other people can't do that for themselves.

This tarot card on July 3 symbolizes a very demanding individual who is hard to work with. They test your patience, but you see why it's so important to keep yourself in check.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles tarot card often comes up when your concerns are about financial security. There are things that you have to manage a little more effectively, like what you spend on and how you budget.

You might not think there is anything else you could possibly cut back on, but you find a way on July 3, and it really makes a difference to your overall budget.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Wands, reversed

Sometimes people just don't see eye to eye, and they have to work through the tension to reach an agreement.

On July 3, the Four of Wands, reversed, reminds you that these ordeals aren't always pleasant, especially when they involve friction with home and family. But you know how to be objective and can take a step back to see the big picture.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Swords

Aquarius, you are always thinking, and that's why you are more than likely the person represented by the King of Swords tarot card, whose meaning is sharp thinking.

On July 3, do things that keep your mind alert. Rather than let your mind wander when you ponder something, give your thoughts a path to follow, keeping close to logic and reason.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Wands

You don't typically enjoy arguing with someone, but you're not a doormat either.

On July 3, when a person seems to misunderstand your point of view, you decide to defend it. That's part of the meaning behind the Seven of Wands tarot card, which symbolizes standing your ground.

Instead of compromising or giving in to the pressure of being liked, you stand strong in the face of adversity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.