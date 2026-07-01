Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For July 2026 Is Here

The monthly horoscope for July 2026 is here for your zodiac sign. It might feel like the universe is testing you for the first few weeks of the month, but don’t worry. You’re rewarded for figuring things out by the end of the month.

There’s a lot going on astrologically in July. First of all, Mercury is retrograde until July 23, and Saturn and Neptune both turn retrograde by the end of the month. Life might not feel particularly easy, but any hard times you endure serve a purpose. You’re becoming a much stronger and highly successful version of yourself. The Cancer New Moon on July 14 is a reset point in the middle of the month, a good day to get to something you've been meaning to start at home. Things ease up once Leo season begins on July 22 and Mercury goes direct on July 23. The Aquarius Full Moon on July 29 closes the month with a focus on balancing what we want for ourselves with what's best for our friends and community.

Monthly horoscopes for July 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Neptune and Saturn both turn retrograde in your zodiac sign by the end of July, which sounds dramatic but really just means you’re probably gonna spend a little more time than usual thinking about whether you've been chasing something because society says you should or because you actually want to.

Venus entering Virgo on July 9 brings some welcome practicality into your life and shows you where you’ve stopped taking good care of yourself on a daily basis. The Cancer New Moon on July 14 is a good time to get back on track with a new self-care routine, Aries.

A friendship that’s very important to you changes in a big way around the Aquarius Full Moon on July 29. It might end completely, so that’s something to be mentally prepared for. If that’s the case, it’s the universe’s way of telling you it’s something you’ve outgrown. However, it could also just be that someone you didn’t know all that well until this month becomes part of your inner circle.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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July is the month you stop pretending everything is fine and actually start making the changes that you know will make your life so much better. You know what you need to do. You’ve known for a while, to be honest. The difference is that this month, you actually have the drive to do something about it.

Making these changes gets easier when Venus enters Virgo on July 9, which makes you much more intentional in the way you approach life. It’s amazing how much better being present makes you feel, and the positive change in your energy attracts good karma.

If you’ve been struggling a little bit at work, that changes during Leo season, Taurus, especially once Mercury goes direct on July 23. After having barely any motivation, you finally start seeing signs that things really are going in the right direction after all.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Mercury is retrograde for most of July. Since this planet rules your zodiac sign, Gemini, these few weeks affect you a little more than others. It’ll be a little tougher to focus until July 23 when Mercury finally turns direct, so try not to leave things until last minute because you’ll want some extra time to get things done.

Saturn and Neptune also go retrograde in July, meaning you’re about to really start thinking about whether you actually want what you've been chasing or if you just liked saying it out loud to people. You’re more likely to reach a goal if you keep it to yourself anyway.

Things at home get most of your attention starting on July 9. I see you finally fixing something that's been bothering you and basically just doing things that make your house as comfy and cozy as possible.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Happy birthday, Cancer! And seriously, it is happy. Even with Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign for most of the month, things go pretty well for you in July. You’ll stop tripping over your words and second-guessing every single text you send once Venus enters Virgo on July 9.

On July 14, you get the most personal New Moon of the whole year. Because it’s in your sign, it inspires you to stop thinking about doing that thing you know will make life so much better for you and actually do it.

When your astrological season ends and Leo season starts on July 22, money is on your mind. Around July 29, you finally get a real answer about a financial situation involving someone else. If you've had doubts, they get a lot harder to ignore by the end of the month.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You definitely have more nights in than nights out in July, which isn’t par for the course for you. However, it’s kinda necessary because you’re busy questioning something you've been picturing for your future. But it doesn’t ruin your whole month. You’ll have a much better idea of which direction to take by the New Moon on July 14.

Your money situation gets more attention on July 9. When Venus enters Virgo, you’re inspired to look at your actual spending instead of just guessing how you're doing.

Everything changes when your zodiac season begins on July 22. Mercury stops being retrograde the next day, and your signature Leo confidence comes back fast, just in time for you to experience what may just be your luckiest day all year. On July 29, the Sun lines up with Jupiter in your sign on the same exact day as a Full Moon. Life is good.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Even with your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograde for most of July, you have a fantastic month. This is because Venus enters your zodiac sign on July 9, which is genuinely one of the best placements you get all year. People notice you more this month. Your inner voice is actually nice to you.

The Cancer New Moon brings some changes to your friend group around July 14. Someone who wasn't really in your inner circle a month ago suddenly is, and they’re a really great addition.

The effort you've been putting in at work (without much acknowledgment, to be honest) finally gets seen towards the end of the month. Hard work does pay off, Virgo. You’re living proof.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This month, you’re done with people who tell you one thing and do another. On July 7, you start seeing someone for who they really are. This relationship doesn’t have to end, Libra, and it may even get to a better place once you figure out where everything actually stands.

The New Moon on July 14 brings you an opportunity to start something new at work. It’s something you definitely don’t want to let pass you by, so speak up about your interest instead of waiting to be picked. You’re the right person for the job anyway.

Your social calendar fills back up when Leo season starts on July 22, and things only get better from there because Mercury retrograde is finally over on July 23.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Everything that happens in July makes this a fantastic month for your mental health. You realize pretty early on in the month what needs to change for you to start feeling more like yourself again.

I do see your people showing up in a big way for you starting July 9. It’s nice to know who you can depend on, and you start naturally pulling away from the ones who only text when they need something.

Not only is everything in your personal life falling into place, but once Leo season starts on July 22, things get so much better at work, too. The confusion you've felt at work (because it seems like no one is telling you what's actually going on) clears up when Mercury turns direct on July 23.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This month, you find out if something that’s been making you happy has the potential to keep doing so or if you've just been excited about it because it's new. July 7 is the date of truth. Either way, you need to know.

Venus in Virgo adds a little luck to your money on July 9. In fact, I see your financial situation improving big time after the New Moon on July 14. This is when you really start attracting wealth and success.

Around July 29, a conversation you've been putting off finally happens. The person on the other end of the talk has been waiting just as long as you have for someone to bring it up first. You're the one who finally does.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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In July, you do everything in your power to get your house back to feeling like a home. It’s easy to let things slide when you work as hard as you do, but for you to be able to give your all at work, it’s important to have a comfortable place to come home to.

Doing something that gets you out of your normal headspace pays off in July. By July 14, a major partnership in your life, be it romantic or business, gets a fresh start that’s much needed after all the ruckus Mercury retrograde has caused.

You get what will probably be the best news you hear all month around July 29. This has to do with your financial situation, Capricorn, and you’re gonna like what you hear. Trust.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This July will test you a bit, Aquarius, but trust me when I say it’ll be worth it. It might feel like the universe has it out for you at the beginning of the month, but by the end of July, it’ll make a lot more sense to you why everything had to happen the way it did.

A money situation comes up on July 9 that makes you question someone else’s motives. Remember that Mercury is retrograde until July 23, so it’s better to just be direct about this situation bothering you instead of being passive-aggressive.

The month ends on a very good note. During the Full Moon in your zodiac sign on July 29, something happens that makes you realize how much you’ve grown. You’re not the same person you were even just a few months ago and you really like the direction your life is heading.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Neptune rules your sign, so when it goes retrograde on July 7, it hits close to home. The whole purpose of this retrograde is to remind you of who you are and what you deserve, Pisces. You’re done settling for anything less.

A relationship gets more honest once Venus enters Virgo on July 9. You finally figure out if it's actually good for you, not just whether it feels good when you're together. Since there’s a Cancer New Moon on July 14, which represents a fresh start in a relationship, I see this relationship going very well for you.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.