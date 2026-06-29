5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From June 29 - July 5

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes the week of June 29 to July 5, 2026. In the days ahead, we're learning to have patience and courage when obstacles block our progress.

The Capricorn Full Moon meets up with Mercury retrograde on June 29, helping us balance our home life and career prospects. Prepare to be flexible with your plans since Mercury is going to test them. The Aquarius Moon is opposite Jupiter in Leo on July 1, teaching us a valuable lesson on impulsiveness. Then, when the Moon moves into Pisces on July 4, we can prioritize self-care.

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1. Aries

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Under the Full Moon in Capricorn, you see the fruits of your labor and can establish new career goals. This lunation is the perfect time to work on personal projects, especially with Jupiter now in Leo, providing encouragement and self-assurance. While Saturn in your sign makes you doubt yourself, you receive a much-needed confidence boost this week.

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The Aquarius Moon brings an inspiring new energy. Don’t be afraid to explore your thoughts and write them down if needed. Even with Mercury now retrograde, you are coming up with some amazing ideas, especially during the Pisces lunation at the end of the week.

2. Taurus

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During the Full Moon in Capricorn, you must take it easy, Taurus. This is a wonderful period for meditating or journaling since Mercury retrograde in Cancer brings up some deeply-buried feelings. Release these emotions and don’t keep them bottled up.

With the Aquarius Moon, take the initiative and be a leader. Show others your talent, and don’t limit yourself. The Pisces Moon inspires confidence and helps you go after dreams you previously abandoned. With Jupiter now in Leo, you have what it takes to be victorious.

3. Leo

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You are in the spotlight this week, Leo, even with the Full Moon in Capricorn, making us rethink our plans and restructure our schedules. Mercury retrograde has us doubting our motivations, but Jupiter in Leo encourages us to practice self-love. Take time to do what you enjoy and break away from stressful people.

This week, you have to face your fears and learn how to navigate any surprising obstacles thrown your way. Thankfully, the Pisces lunation shows you how to rebuild the relationship you have with yourself. Take pride in your work and accomplishments, even if they don't feel major.

4. Sagittarius

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For you, Sagittarius, this Full Moon in Capricorn is about financial stability. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde is about your relationship with money and developing stricter boundaries. Be honest about what you want to get in your personal relationships.

Reflect on what you want to learn and follow your heart’s desire. Study what you’ve contemplated learning for a while. The Aquarius Moon is a good time to begin a new course or start reading that book you’ve avoided. If you've been considering going back to school, the Pisces Moon is the perfect time to start the planning phase.

5. Capricorn

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The Full Moon in your sign serves as a clue as to what areas of your life you need to center, Capricorn. This lunation is asking you to prioritize your needs. Spend time doing what you enjoy during this period, especially since you are dealing with Saturn in Aries’ harsh wake-up call.

The past does not define you, and you do not need to beat yourself up for mistakes made. Now that Jupiter is in Leo, you are seeing your power and resilience. With Jupiter’s opposition to the Aquarius Moon, this is a moment for tapping into your potential.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.