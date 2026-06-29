The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, June 30 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for June 30, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun and Moon are both in Cancer on Tuesday, and the collective tarot card for everyone is the Five of Pentacles.

The Five of Pentacles is kind of a sad tarot card to have in a reading. It symbolizes significant loss, especially in a battle you fought and really tried hard to win. It makes sense to feel this way on a day when the Moon is in the zodiac sign that it tends to struggle in, which can affect you emotionally. Let's explore what your tarot card advises for you on Tuesday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, June 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords

You have the ability to turn a situation around on Tuesday, especially if it seems to be moving faster than you'd like. You are the zodiac sign associated with speed and momentum, but even you know when situations need more time than they are being given.

The Knight of Swords tarot card on June 30 highlights how quickly time can fly. It reminds you that people can get caught up in emotion. Now is the time to put your thinking cap on and let your mind rule your heart.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Wands

Do you feel like you are doing way too much lately? If so, then that could be why your daily tarot card for Tuesday is the Ten of Wands. It's a symbol of carrying more than your share, and it's starting to get to you.

On June 30, you're given a chance to admit that you're working beyond your capacity. You don't want to wait until what you're doing affects the quality of your work. Addressing things as they are happening is the better path to take.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups, reversed

You're working on you, and that is what matters most on Tuesday. Your tarot card, the Five of Cups, reversed, represents healing that first happens on an emotional level.

You're becoming emotionally aware of what you need. Now that you know what that is, it's so much easier to change how you choose to live your life.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Wands

You are sitting pretty on June 30, Cancer. Your tarot card, the Six of Wands, promises a really good outcome for whatever it is you are working on.

You take a risk on Tuesday and realize that your luck is working extra hard for you. Deals are easier to make, and conversations run super smoothly. You don't need to be shy on days like this because the stars are in your favor.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

If you haven't been thinking ahead, June 30 is a good day to start. The Ten of Pentacles is about financial security, and Tuesday is perfect for making plans on how to create a little nest egg for the future.

You might not see retirement in the future just yet, but for now, it's good to remember that what you invest in yourself now can add up with time.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card is one that you rule, and it is a call to inner peace. Your higher power is always there for you to talk to.

You can find out what the universe has to tell you on Tuesday when you escape for a few moments and sit still in silence. You can also connect with your higher power through walks and listening to nature.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands

A new beginning is on the horizon, Libra, and you are beyond ready for it. It's something you've been waiting for and hoping to experience for a very long time. How exciting!

On June 30, the Ace of Wands represents a spark of insight and a brilliant idea that cuts through all the uncertainty. Pay special attention to your dreams today, because your mind will be busily inspiring you to take action.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles, reversed

The Page of Pentacles, reversed, typically comes up in a reading when there is something significant that you're supposed to be doing that gets put on hold. It's time to reevaluate why you might procrastinate a project or conversation when you know that the time to do it is now.

Scorpio, remind yourself of all the things that waiting can cause you. You don't want to regret acting in fear when a little bravery could have made it all OK.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Wands

You are the King of Wands, an entrepreneur with all the talents and resources you need to start your own side gig. On Tuesday, you take that first step forward and leap ahead.

You are determined and more than capable. It's your chance to catch up on lost time. Even if you don't do things perfectly on June 30, you can get where you need to be, just fine, even if it's imperfect.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress

You can be a tough one, Capricorn. But June 30 is the day when your softer, more feminine energy invites you to connect.

Your tarot card, The Empress, is about nurture and that sense of gentleness that comes from loving someone like you would a friend or a mother. Let that softer side of you come out and shine on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Death, reversed

The Death tarot card, when it is reversed, indicates a situation you thought was over, but that's now starting to show signs of life. On June 30, you have an opportunity to draw on all your experiences and try again.

You get to decide how you want to approach a fresh start on Tuesday. And yes, if you regret meeting someone or getting involved, that beginning could mean not doing anything at all.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Swords

You know what you want, Pisces, and you're going to use your words to get it on Tuesday. The King of Swords tarot card indicates your capacity to have a very strong and empowering conversation about a topic you know a lot about.

You won't want others to get confused, so you'll do all you can to be as clear as possible on June 30. The good news is that you're very effective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.