4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck When Jupiter Enters Leo On June 30

Four zodiac signs are attracting lasting abundance and luck on June 30, 2026 when Jupiter, the planet that rules good fortune and expansion, enters Leo.

Jupiter in Leo is one of the luckiest energies there is. It doesn't even require you to do anything special to feel it aside from simply being yourself. Jupiter is the planet most associated with opportunity and financial growth, and Leo is the zodiac sign that rules confidence and being seen. While Jupiter is in Leo until mid-2027, the people who aren’t afraid to put themselves out there see lasting rewards.

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The following astrological signs naturally do that very well, making them very lucky on Tuesday, when the universe gifts them in abundance with money, unexpected windfalls, improved relationships, and support from both the people around them and the universe itself.

1. Leo

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You’re the type of person who is always there for everyone else. That’s the type of thing the universe pays attention to, Pisces. All that good karma you've been building up is coming back to you on June 30.

Lasting abundance is on its way to you in the form of a big opportunity. It might seem like nothing but a coincidence at first, and will probably feel too good to be true. Until you realize how it’s connected to all the goodwill you’ve accumulated for yourself. Your reputation speaks for itself. You’ve earned this.

2. Pisces

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Your emerald year begins on June 30, Leo, pretty much making you the luckiest zodiac sign until mid-2027. You don’t even have to put in much effort. Starting on Tuesday, the abundance arriving for you is the return on investment you’ve already put in.

Don’t be surprised when good things keep showing up with very little explanation and the right people start noticing you. Opportunities come through referrals and word of mouth while Jupiter is in your zodiac sign.

3. Aquarius

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People start talking about you at work on Tuesday. This is a good thing. You've been putting in effort, but admittedly, not a lot of people have noticed yet (or at least that's what it's seemed like). But that changes on June 30, when you start seeing signs that the right people have been paying attention all along.

Even if you don’t hear anything specific this week, Jupiter is in Leo for a full year, so this luck is lasting. The best part is you don't have to do anything differently. The consistency you've already shown is now doing the heavy lifting. Sit back and watch your abundance arrive, Aquarius.

4. Aries

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I see you crossing paths with someone on Tuesday who just so happens to have the in you’ve been looking for. This is the kind of luck that lasts because it starts a chain reaction that gets your life moving in the right direction.

You’re inspired again, Aries. You've been working on something you're proud of. You haven't put it out there yet, but on June 30, you finally feel ready to take what you’ve created so far and run with it.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.