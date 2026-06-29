Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 30, 2026

On June 30, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Capricorn, the payoff from all of our hard work and perseverance is finally here.

We're ending June on a very high note. This lunation brings happy closure to a month that came with many hard lessons. Still, we've made it.

We got to the end of the month, and what we have to look forward to is so much more awesome than we could have imagined. As of Tuesday, these astrological signs are appreciated and very well paid.

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1. Aries

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You wouldn't say this aloud, Aries, but there are times when you honestly think that you work harder than anyone else. And, in some way, you might be right about that. You're a dedicated soul, after all.

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However, you aren't giving anything away for free, and you make that known, too. On Tuesday, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Capricorn, you are speaking up for what's owed to you. While some people may struggle to advocate for themselves in this way, this comes easily to you.

This is when you come to understand that sometimes you just have to nudge the people who are paying you. Perhaps they got lazy or even forgetful. The important thing is that you didn't, and now, you get to receive what's been owed to you.

2. Scorpio

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On Tuesday, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Capricorn, you are done waiting for the payoff for all of your hard work. You've been patient, but it's taken long enough. The beauty of it all is that the moment you decide that you're done waiting, is the moment everything changes for you.

When you show the universe that you are fearless and that you respect yourself enough to ask for what is owed to you, the universe comes through in flying colors. The success you've rightfully earned is finally here.

By stepping up and working with that Capricorn energy, you're able to secure for yourself the kind of payoff that you know you deserve. You get what you want and what you need on this day, Scorpio. Nicely done!

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3. Capricorn

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In your mind, you've waited long enough, Capricorn. With the Waning Gibbous in your sign, you are going after the success you know you've earned. On June 30, you feel that it's time to open your mouth and say what's on your mind. The good news is that it can only lead to good things.

You have worked so very hard. Yet, you are starting to think that those in the position of paying you have forgotten how intense your work has been. Fear not: they have not forgotten you.

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During Tuesday's lunation, you finally get what is owed to you and then some. This day brings everything full circle. You will be paid, you will feel justified. All is finally right in the world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.