6 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Confident Again Once Jupiter Enters Leo On June 30

Jupiter is moving into Leo on June 30, 2026, and six zodiac signs are about to feel a whole lot more confident. Leo favors the bold, and with Jupiter in this fire sign, the universe rewards those who are unapologetically themselves.

This is the time to step into the spotlight without fear and express yourself more creatively. Many exciting opportunities arise, but it's up to you to seize them. Fortunately, the astrological signs have the confidence to do just that.

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1. Leo

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On June 30, Jupiter is entering your sign, where it will remain for the next year. All eyes are on you now, Leo, and that's just how you like it. "This transit is going to help you express yourself freely, so just enjoy the confidence that comes with that," an astrologer named Evan Nathaniel Grim explained. "But don't gloat."

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This energy has you feeling more self-assured, so don't be afraid to step into the spotlight or take on leadership roles. Launch that passion project you've been secretly considering or put yourself up for that promotion. Use your newfound confidence to take risks and step outside your comfort zone. Just don't get too cocky.

2. Scorpio

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According to Grim, you are about to "capture massive amounts of success and attention" in your career. You also have the opportunity to invest your time and energy into a job you are more passionate about. So, if you've been considering a career change, use this confidence boost to make it happen. Don't be afraid to take a risk, as Jupiter in Leo rewards bold moves.

Still, you must be careful not to let your confidence turn into arrogance. "[You] have a tendency to develop an obsession with the level of recognition [you're] receiving when Jupiter is in this sign," the astrologer cautioned. While you're feeling on top of the world, don't start believing that you can do no wrong. Self-assuredness is a blessing, Scorpio, but self-entitlement is not.

3. Aquarius

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Jupiter in Leo is bringing a lighthearted energy to your relationships, Aquarius, and this is just what you've been needing. You've felt a bit down lately, but that changes on June 30. "You could go on fun, playful adventures with your partner," Grim said, "or you'll entertain new relationships that are more carefree and lively."

Take advantage of your newfound confidence and put yourself out there. Don't be afraid to make the first move. If you're single, this is the perfect time to go on dates and flirt your heart out. If you are in a relationship, you are more willing to have serious conversations about commitment. Leo encourages you to lead with your heart, even if that's not your first instinct.

4. Taurus

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Your home life is getting an upgrade, Taurus. Jupiter in Leo targets your fourth house of home and family, making you feel especially proud of where you come from. You may be renovating your physical space or purchasing a new house.

This is also a good time to deepen your family bonds and build a closer connection with your loved ones. You have the support of your family, which makes you feel even more confident to take a risk and chase your dreams.

5. Aries

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Confidence is not usually something you lack, Aries. You are headstrong and bold, two traits Jupiter in Leo loves. So, this energy has you feeling even more courageous and self-assured than usual. Take advantage of this moment and step into the spotlight. Show off your talents and perform. If you have a dream you've been keeping to yourself, this is your chance to go after it with all you have.

At the same time, "your romantic life will be very satisfying," Grim said. If you're single, put yourself out there and go on dates. Your flirting is top-notch right now. If you're in a relationship, try to add some playfulness and adventure to your connection. This lighthearted energy is all about having fun and enjoying yourself.

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6. Sagittarius

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For you, Sagittarius, Jupiter in Leo is one of your luckiest periods of the year. Jupiter is your ruling planet, and on June 30, it brings you luck and self-confidence. You believe in yourself enough to chase your dreams and be your most authentic self. Don't be afraid to take risks, as this is when they pay off.

This transit also brings opportunities to travel, and that is right up your alley. You are the free spirit of the zodiac, and you love the chance to experience different cultures and unlock new perspectives. This inspiring energy has you feeling confident enough to go on grand adventures. Enjoy!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.