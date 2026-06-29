3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On June 30

Starting on June 30, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a whole. Jupiter is moving into Leo on Tuesday, and the vibes are high.

It's easy to keep hope alive during a transit as positive as this one. In the same way we prepare for the work week to come on any given Sunday, so too will we prepare for the month to come on this day.

We learned a thing or two in June, and we've come to understand that we're the ones who shape our own perception. For these astrological signs, this day is all about taking that knowledge and bringing it with us into the future. We are prepared for happiness and hopeful for what's to come. Bring it on!

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1. Cancer

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Jupiter was in your sign for the last year, teaching you a whole lot. This was a time of immense personal growth. Now, as the planet of expansion leaves Cancer, there's one thing that you absolutely know about yourself: you want to make the best out of any situation. Fortunately, Jupiter in Leo is one of the most positive transits out there.

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You have formulated a great plan for the coming month, based on what you learned in June. You paid attention to what worked and what fell apart. You know now what you can trust, and you are using it to thrive in July.

The future is bright, and that's because you believe it to be so. You aren't buckling under the pressure of anyone else's demands. You're living your own life, and it's a good one.

2. Leo

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Jupiter is moving into your sign on Tuesday, Leo, and that can only mean good things. Whatever comes next is going to be even better than it is now. That's saying a lot, because what's happening now is already pretty fantastic.

So, you've got hopes and dreams to fulfill and make real. You are the person who believes in goodness, and you're always willing to go after it. With Jupiter now in Leo, there is truly nothing standing in your way.

You feel confident and hopeful about the month to come. In fact, you've got a line-up of outrageously fun ideas to work on. You'll be very involved with friends and family during this time, too.

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3. Virgo

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You're planning ahead, Virgo, and this time, it's all on you. You've finally decided that it's OK to be in charge. You have what it takes, and you don't have to pass off the decision-making to anyone else.

Whatever happened over this last month taught you that you're absolutely in charge around here. During Jupiter in Leo, you understand that you are basically capable of anything. You trust yourself and are full of hope about what's to come.

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So, this next month brings you the promise of accomplishment, and you're looking forward to it. You've created opportunities for yourself, and now all that's left to do is to complete them. You're on it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.