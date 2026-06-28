Life Keeps Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Further Into The Week Of June 29 - July 5 We Get

During the week of June 29 to July 5, 2026, life is getting better for three zodiac signs. The days ahead are action-packed and full of intense changes.

As the week begins, Mars is one day into its time in Gemini and approaching its conjunction with Uranus. This energy brings a lot of chaos and excitement. Our plans change unexpectedly, so we must go with the flow. Meanwhile, Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer and the Full Moon rises in Capricorn. We can expect to feel more emotional than usual during this time.

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Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, bringing a major energy shift. Leo is all about fun and entertainment. Jupiter in this fire sign expands our desire to be in the spotlight and express ourselves creatively. Be bold, and the universe will reward you this week.

1. Cancer

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Mercury begins its retrograde on June 29, and you may become confused or feel extra sensitive. To navigate this period, you must ground yourself. Since your thoughts may not be clear, don’t treat them all with certainty, especially if they seem negative. Expect miscommunication and delays, but remember that this is simply part of the retrograde. Reflect on what you've been doing and focus on redoing or editing anything that needs it.

On the same day, the Full Moon rises in Capricorn, encouraging you to face reality, particularly when it comes to your career. Capricorn can at times seem harsh, and this Moon could bring up themes of resentment or old, buried baggage. The key to this moon is patience and remaining in control of your emotions.

2. Capricorn

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With Mercury stationing retrograde on June 29, you can expect to face relationship and communication issues. You may also be dealing with burnout at work. The next day, the Moon in your sign squares Saturn, showing you that your current pace is not sustainable in the long run. You need to slow down. If any miscommunication occurs, pause and think things through before responding.

Mars forms a conjunction with Uranus on July 3, and you must be careful. This alignment brings sudden and unexpected changes that can cause tension. Resist the urge to explode or overreact and cause more conflict. You may have to set boundaries, but you must do so in a calm way. Prioritize self-care and rest, and you will be better off by the time the week ends.

3. Gemini

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Mercury retrograde and the Capricorn Full Moon work together to bring you a reality check concerning money. You may suddenly feel like you're in a financial pinch or that expenses are mounting too quickly. Avoid buying anything unnecessary and go over your finances so you can truly understand where the problem lies. You must get your finances under control before they take control of you.

When Uranus conjuncts Mars on July 3, it feels like things are going so quickly that they are out of control. If you need to set boundaries, do so. Keep in mind that Mercury retrograde is making you overly sensitive, and that your thinking may not be completely logical. Slow down and think things through. Don’t launch anything new this week or go out on a limb unless you are certain of an outcome. Even then, remember that Uranus has a way of creating a different result than expected.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.