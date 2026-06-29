3 Zodiac Signs Become A Lot Luckier Than Usual When Jupiter Enters Leo On June 30, 2026

Three zodiac signs are becoming a lot luckier than usual on June 30, 2026. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, luck comes in distinct ways for each of these signs as Jupiter enters Leo.

As the astrologers at CafeAstrology explained, when the planet of luck and abundance is in Leo, "we attract the most good fortune when we express magnanimity, are generous with others, inspire confidence in others, conduct ourselves with dignity and sincerity, and avoid the pitfall of excessive egotism." Each of these things comes very naturally to the following zodiac signs, helping them attract extra luck. Anywhere from successfully pursuing their wildest dreams to gaining wealth to making powerful connections with people, these three signs are in for a very fun ride.

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1. Leo

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Get up and get out there, my fellow lions and lionesses. Come June 30, opportunities and abundance are going to pop out every which way. According to Brobeck, the possibilities are endless during "one of the luckiest chapters you're going to experience in the next 12 years."

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Don't be surprised when you suddenly feel the need to pursue all the things that you've been sitting and thinking about for years. If you've considered asking for a raise at work, this would be the year it's very likely to happen. Want to find 'the one?' Starting now, it's very possible. Thinking about traveling to a dream destination or even starting a business? Go for it, because the Universe is on your side, pushing you to reach your wildest dreams.

2. Cancer

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Cancer, my darling, you are about to see some seriously major financial gains. Jupiter in Leo is basically the Universe placing dollar signs right in front of your watery, intuitive eyes. It's bringing you luck with money over the next year, and an abundance of it.

Whether it's through your job or getting a big return on your investments, Brobeck says it'll feel like money is just pouring in. As she plainly puts it, "money is about to be obsessed with you starting June 30th." Enjoy!

3. Libra

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According to Brobeck, starting on June 30, you're luckier than usual with anything involving friendship and community. They say health is wealth, and lucky for you, good friendships are great for your health, so your life is definitely headed in the right direction starting now. For the next year, you'll feel extra supported by your group. Your network is expanding professionally and personally as you connect with friends both old and new.

As a Libra, it's nothing necessarily out of the ordinary for you to be gracious and surrounded by people. But Brobeck says the connections you make from here on out are powerful. Good karma is coming back to you in abundance. The spotlight will naturally fall onto you more times than not, and you may find yourself garnering more attention on social media. Just the way you like it.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, astrology, and human interest topics.