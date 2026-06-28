The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, June 29 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for June 29, 2026, is here, during the Full Moon in Capricorn and Sun in Cancer. Monday's tarot card for everyone is the Two of Cups.

The Two of Cups is a really beautiful card to receive for a reading. Sometimes it means finding love or being in a place in your relationship where things are just working out nicely. The world is in a unique state of balance during a Full Moon because the Sun and Moon are positioned opposite each other. It's time to love and to be loved and to listen as you wish to be heard. Since Full Moon transits also denote closure and releasing, consider what you need to let go of to reach that place of harmony in your relationships and within yourself.

Daily tarot horoscope for Monday, June 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands, reversed

Aries, it's time for you to let go of distractions. Your tarot card, the Four of Wands, reversed, talks about the types of delays that come up when you've allowed someone to pull your attention away from the things that matter to you.

You can redirect your energy toward yourself. It's hard, but you can truly do it. Once you set your mind on something, it's very hard for you to lose sight of your dreams. Time to laser in.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is about a scarcity mindset, which means that you have to really let go of any thought or feeling you have about being less. It can sneak in in the most insidious ways.

On June 29, you can teach yourself to avoid things that stop you from falling into the negative thinking trap. Today is the day to return to your strong, powerfully minded self.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords, reversed

You're ready to put any pain or sorrow in the past, Gemini. On June 29, the day has arrived when you stand in front of the mirror and say that you're not going there anymore.

Your tarot card, the Three of Swords, reversed, indicates heartfelt healing, particularly from emotional betrayal. You took the time you needed to heal, and now it's time to look toward a more positive future.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Swords, reversed

Maybe you're not meant to understand someone's message. The Page of Swords, reversed, is about miscommunication, and during today's tarot reading, you're invited to consider the flipside of a problem.

On June 29, perhaps the reason you can't win an argument is that you're meant to remain different. Today's about finding peace even when you have no other choice but to disagree.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords

The Five of Swords highlights conflict, and you are not someone to back down from a fight. On June 29, you're ready to stand up for yourself in the face of others, even when it's hard.

You realize that you are the one who shows others how you deserve and want to be treated. You do this with firmness and the belief that if you're not treated properly, you'll walk.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess

There are things you know inherently, in your spirit, Virgo. The High Priestess is about intuition and inner knowing, and on Monday, when you get that little nudge, listen to it.

Some people are naturally inclined to trust themselves, and just as you want to be sure about everything you do, you take that same frame of thinking toward yourself. Today's advice is to give yourself the benefit of the doubt.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You are really good at a lot of things, but sometimes your desire to make your life beautiful gets expensive.

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that overspending, even if it's on a deal or for a good reason, can be financially problematic. When you decide to splurge on Monday, ask yourself whether you really need it and whether it fits your budget.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles, reversed

Boundaries are so important, but there are days when even you have trouble maintaining them.

Your tarot card, the King of Pentacles reversed, warns against making yourself or others uncomfortable because of power struggles or the need to control a situation. When it seems as though a line is being crossed, ask yourself why and regroup.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Swords, reversed

The one thing that you don't need in your life is wasted time. Your tarot card, the Two of Swords, reversed, highlights overthinking that causes you to freeze right before you have to make an important decision.

On June 29, you stop yourself from worrying too much. The belief that you can and will be fine no matter what happens after you make your choice takes root in your heart, giving you the confidence you need.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower

On Monday, June 29, with the Tower as your tarot card, symbolizing problems, you become more aware of life's unpredictable nature, but you also know that you're prepared even if you don't have a plan in place. Nothing can stop you when you have decided to succeed.

Your zodiac sign symbolizes social status. During the Full Moon in your sign, all fears are released, and you reclaim the power you know you have within yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Judgment, reversed

Don't do anything hasty just yet. You may change your mind or second-guess a decision. Your tarot card, the Judgment, reversed, is about mistakes made in faulty reasoning.

On Monday, a court case could be involved, or you might wonder if you did the right thing. Give yourself time to sort things out if you are in a situation that requires adjustments.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Lovers, reversed

Your love life is on the radar, according to the tarot, and it highlights questions about the future.

You discover how a person can love someone deeply, but also wonder if your relationship is as good as it could be. The Lovers, reversed tarot card, is a sign of unhappiness on Monday.

You are pondering what to do next, and they are not ready to talk about it. One thing to let go of during the Full Moon is worry that you have to make a decision right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.