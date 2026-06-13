Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For Sunday, June 14: The New Moon Rises In Gemini

The daily horoscope for June 14, 2026, is here. There’s a New Moon in Gemini on Sunday, which gives every zodiac sign a fresh start in a specific area of their life.

New Moons always represent beginnings, but a Gemini New Moon specifically kicks things off through conversation and curiosity. Sunday’s astrological energy rewards people who act on their instincts rather than overthinking.

Daily horoscope for Sunday, June 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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There’s something you’ve been meaning to say, Aries. When you wake up on June 14, it’s on the tip of your tongue. This is your gut telling you that it’s the right day to finally say it.

You usually lead with action, but since this New Moon is in talkative Gemini, words get you further than action on Sunday. New Moon energy lasts for about three days after the actual peak, so think of Sunday more as an opening than a deadline.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your self-worth is having a moment on Sunday, and I need you to take that seriously! This New Moon’s energy is focused on your money and sense of value, two things that are more connected for you on June 14 than usual.

You are so good at taking care of everyone around you and somehow always the last person you apply that same energy to. That pattern is hard to miss during the Gemini New Moon, which means it's also a good day to treat yourself.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Happy birthday New Moon, Gemini! Since this Moon is in your sign, a fresh start in how you show up in the world is yours for the taking. You’re happy with how far you’ve come, especially over the last few months. But you know there’s still more you’d like to achieve, and Sunday is the perfect day to set those intentions.

You don't have to explain your evolution to anyone. You're allowed to just show up differently and let everyone else catch up. Six months from now, you're going to look back at June 14 and be so happy you did.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Even though Gemini is a rather talkative zodiac sign, this energy actually makes you more introspective. For you, Sunday is a day of rest and private processing. It might not feel like anything changes for you on June 14, especially compared to other signs. But don’t be fooled, Cancer. You experience the benefits of this New Moon as well, just a little differently.

You often hold on to things (and people, and situations) long after they've run their course because you genuinely care that deeply. However, if there’s something on your mind today, it’s a sign that it’s probably best to leave it in the past after today so you can start fresh without feeling so burdened by it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your people are coming through for you today, Leo. And not just anyone, either. The ones who know who you are at your core and somehow seem to understand you better than you sometimes understand yourself.

This includes someone you’re about to meet for the first time. From the get-go, you realize you’re on the exact same wavelength. It’s not often that you meet people like this, so Sunday’s encounter is a very exciting one.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Whether you had a dream about it last night or a sudden epiphany this morning, you have an idea related to your career that is definitely worth writing down. Yes, I know it’s the weekend, Virgo. But trust me on this one.

Remember that Gemini is more of a thinker than a doer, so you don’t have to spend your entire Sunday working. But you should at least lay out the bare bones of a plan so you don’t forget it when the hustle and bustle of the week picks up tomorrow.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, I’m impressed. You’ve actually made your mind up about something! You've just been waiting for everyone around you to agree before you let yourself commit to it. However, the Gemini New Moon on June 14 is essentially asking you to stop stalling.

You are so good at holding space for everyone else’s perspective that you sometimes forget you're allowed to have a strong one of your own. This is a beautiful trait, but don’t forget this is your life, which means your opinion is the one that matters most.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday’s New Moon is an intimate one for you, with its energy focused on deep trust and the unspoken agreements of your closest relationships. You already know what conversation needs to happen, Scorpio. You've known for a while, but have been a little worried about ruining things.

Fortunately, Gemini has the gift of gab. So the New Moon here makes it much easier to be honest and straightforward about whatever you've been dealing with privately.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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I know commitment isn't your favorite word, Sagittarius, but hear me out. The New Moon on June 14 has you rethinking your stance on an important relationship in your life. What’s being asked of you on Sunday is just a little more specificity about what you want.

You are genuinely brilliant at seeing the big picture. The smaller details of a relationship, on the other hand, aren’t really your forte. Or so you’ve been telling yourself so far. I can all but guarantee you’ll be seeing things a little differently by the end of the day.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sorry, Capricorn, but the New Moon on June 14 isn't very glamorous for you. Gemini rules your daily routine and physical health, meaning it’s time for a fresh start in what you do to get yourself through each week. Maybe not exactly the news you were hoping for. But it’s still a good thing.

You are so good at working towards enormous goals, but don’t forget that your body keeps the score. It’s a great day to make sure you’re taking good care of yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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When was the last time you did something just for you, Aquarius? Not for a cause or because it helps anyone, but just because it brought you joy?

On June 14, the Gemini New Moon is making you think about the last time you let yourself play, and you might feel a little bit called out. Instead of waiting until you magically have the time to enjoy yourself, Sunday is a good day to make time.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Gemini New Moon brings your attention to home on Sunday. This includes your physical home, but could also represent your relationship with family or just that internal sense of feeling safe.

Whatever it is, something new is happening in that part of your life on June 14. You often carry so much for so many people that your own foundation sometimes goes unmaintained. It deserves the same energy you give everyone else.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.