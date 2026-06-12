Abundance Arrives For 2 Zodiac Signs Before Jupiter Leaves Cancer On June 30, 2026

Before Jupiter leaves Cancer on June 30, 2026, abundance in arriving for two zodiac signs. Jupiter is preparing to enter Leo, but the planet of luck and expansion hasn't left this water sign just yet.

Jupiter is very generous, and in Cancer, it brings the wealth and financial security we desire. June is a lucky month, and according to astrologer Helena Hathor, these two astrological signs will see more money arrive than they have in over a decade.

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1. Gemini

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Until Jupiter leaves Cancer, you are in luck, Gemini. In fact, you can expect so much abundance that it'll change the trajectory of your life for the better. You've experienced your fair share of hardships lately, but you are attracting great wealth for the rest of this month, and for this, you are grateful.

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"Jupiter is moving through the last decan of Cancer, which is a Jupiter-ruled decan, and that is also when abundance comes in," Hathor explained. "That is when Jupiter really makes it rain."

Each zodiac sign consists of 30 degrees, and this is divided into three decans. Jupiter is currently moving through the final 10 degrees of Cancer. This area is already ruled by Jupiter, so the abundant energy is further intensified. Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, so you can expect a generous cash flow and many new opportunities.

You're also still feeling the impact of the Jupiter-Venus conjunction on June 9. This extremely lucky transit brought good fortune your way, and this will continue until Jupiter enters Leo on June 30. During this time, don't just focus on boosting your income, but also building your savings.

If you're waiting on a job offer or hoping for that promotion, this may just be your lucky moment.

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2. Sagittarius

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For the rest of this month, your ruling planet is really coming through for you, Sagittarius. Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, is bringing wealth and abundance your way. According to Hathor, it's your passive income that's getting a boost.

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"Your passive income is transforming dramatically," the astrologer claimed. "June is gonna change your life. Someone is coming in to gift you something very expensive and lucrative."

What's great is that the abundance arriving now doesn't require too much effort on your part. You won't need to work long hours or take a huge risk, though you aren't afraid to take a chance if the opportunity arises. The universe is on your side right now, and you can expect this cosmic support to impact your bank account.

You may receive a sudden inheritance or even win the lottery. A past investment or project may suddenly pay off big time, or you could get an unexpected raise or job offer. While the specifics are unknown, trust that whatever happens is going to leave you feeling truly blessed. By the end of June, you'll be in a much better financial position than you have in a very long time.

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