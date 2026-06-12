Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For June 15 - 21 — Cancer Season Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for June 15 - 21, 2026, the last full week of Gemini season before the Sun enters Cancer on June 21. With the Moon in Cancer at the start of the week, the themes from the Jupiter-Venus conjunction continue. Our support system feels much stronger during this lunation. If we need to reconcile with others, it's a lot easier now.

On the 17th, the Moon in Leo prepares us for a new story as we get closer to Jupiter’s ingress in Leo at the end of the month. On the 19th, the Moon in Virgo encourages us to reflect on our relationship with love and how we define it. Thankfully, the practical energy involved with this transit helps to ground us.

Weekly horoscopes for June 15 - 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This is a magnetic week for you as all eyes are on you with Venus making an aspect to your sign, reminding you of the beauty you have within and the magic you are ready to share with others.

For those who have felt overwhelmed by Saturn's disciplined energy, the Moon and Jupiter in Cancer provide nourishment and healing at the beginning of the week. Reclaiming your control and power seems more attainable since the Leo lunation is joining the benefic planet Venus, also in this sign, on Wednesday.

Then, the Virgo Moon grounds you just in time for the weekend. It even feels protective as it helps you uncover and better understand your relationship dynamics with others. With Jupiter still in Cancer for the next couple of weeks, Aries, it will be easy to repair any broken bonds.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Personal projects have huge potential to flourish with the Moon in the sign of Cancer for the first half of the week, Taurus, offering plenty of inspiration.

Your creative energy thrives at home when the Moon in Leo meets with Venus in the same sign on Wednesday, when your inner artist is awakened and you feel inspired. For those who are feeling stressed, prioritizing your craft this week helps release any stressful energy.

The Moon is in fellow Earth sign Virgo over the weekend, boosting your social connections and adding optimism.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Last week's New Moon in your sign reflects a powerful new chapter that you'll experience for the next several months.

Now that you have a better idea of where you want to go, Gemini, Monday's Moon in Cancer provides you with some of the tools needed to get there, especially with Jupiter in this sign making it simpler for you to dive in and learn something new.

Venus in Leo joins the Moon in the same sign on Wednesday, making you the center of attention. Your wit and intellect are appreciated during the Virgo Moon at the end of the week because others see how brilliant you are.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Moon is in your sign at the start of the week, bringing healing and comfort to you as it connects with Jupiter. Be mindful of your energy levels and boundaries with Venus now in the sign of Leo.

Once Venus and the Moon meet on Wednesday, you could be motivated to spend more, or this could be a transit that pushes you to take your finances seriously with Saturn in Aries bringing clarity.

When the Moon is in Virgo at the end of the week, Cancer, traveling might be on your mind, or you could be inspired to start a new course or read up on topics you are interested in.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You have an exciting week to look forward to with Venus in your sign, Leo. It's energizing you and making you more self-assured.

With the Moon in Cancer at the start of the week, a focus on success is important. You're discovering how much you can get done when you have support.

The Moon in your sign on Wednesday meets with Venus, a calming energy and adding joyful moments to your week. Spend this time with loved ones or connect with your personal projects.

When the Moon is in Virgo over the weekend, go slow and reflect on what you need.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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There's a deeper focus on the friendships this week as you become more compassionate and willing to help the people you value the most. The Moon in Cancer makes you more appreciative of the connections you have as it meets with Jupiter.

When the Moon is in Leo starting on Wednesday, it connects with Venus, inspiring you to take the day to nourish yourself and reflect or meditate.

The Moon in your sign helps you find your voice and take the lead over the weekend.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On Monday, the Moon in Cancer is at the highest sector of your chart, making this a week when you feel a lot more prepared to start things off on the right foot and to take control of your leadership position.

When the Moon is in Leo starting on Wednesday, it marks the inception of a new story, making it easier for you to reflect on past experiences. The lessons you learn within this two-day window prepare you for Jupiter’s ingress into the same sign later in the month.

Over the weekend, Libra, the Mercury-ruled Virgo Moon shines a light on healing and how you can take action.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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The water energy at the start of the week proves to be favorable for you since it encourages you to be victorious.

Midweek, the Moon in Leo reveals what you desire to accomplish and learn over the next year, as Venus also in this zodiac sign serves as a prelude to the Jupiter in Leo that begins in a couple of weeks. Begin planting those seeds by analyzing the path you want to take, Scorpio, and apply the lessons you've learned so far from the Saturn in Aries transit.

Mutable signs are gearing up for a new era, and this week provides some clues as to what you can expect.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week, you're reflecting on all Jupiter in Cancer has taught you thus far as you get closer to closing out this cycle.

When the Moon is in Leo midweek, traveling is on your mind since Venus in the same sign encourages you to explore and visit new places. For those who prefer to travel from the comfort of home, you can still satisfy the urge by learning something new.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Virgo is at the summit of your chart, showing you how to be more diplomatic and tactful. Make sure to win friends with kindness and be mindful of your enemies, Sagittarius.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The focus on relationships is evident during the Moon in Cancer at the beginning of the week since Jupiter is also in this zodiac sign, bringing clarity and mutual understanding to your close partnerships for the next several weeks.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in Leo makes it easier for you to find some healing, especially with Venus also in this position. Any topics from the past that are holding you back will be easier to release beginning now.

When the Moon is in Virgo over the weekend, it connects you with your philosophy and expands your learning. Some challenges could present themselves as Uranus adds a level of confusion, Capricorn, so be prepared to research and double-check your sources.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Your daily routines are the focus for you this week, Aquarius. The Moon in Cancer serves as a good reminder to stay ahead of the game. For those who have felt defeated, you are encouraged to cheer yourself on with Venus opposing your sign.

When the Moon is in Leo midweek, you might find it easier to speak with your partner since Venus in this sign allows you to communicate easily.

The Virgo Moon shows you how to find your power and build your armor. You are understanding how you have evolved and grown since your Saturn transit.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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After last week's New Moon in Gemini, you already see your communication with family and friends improving.

The Moon in Cancer makes the beginning of the week a lovely time for welcoming love and romance, especially with Jupiter still in this sign. Take advantage of this energy since Jupiter enters Leo later this month.

When the Moon is in Leo midweek, it connects with Venus, bringing positive ideas and showing you how to find your armor. The Moon in Virgo could bring introspection and positive changes over the weekend if you desire.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.