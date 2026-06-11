Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 15 - 21

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from June 15 to 21, 2026. This week is about healing your wounds surrounding wealth, such as scarcity or abandonment.

These wounds developed because of what you experienced as a child or because of generational conditioning. They are working behind the scenes, affecting your financial success. This phase of healing begins as Chiron shifts into Taurus on Friday, June 19.

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Cancer season begins on Sunday, June 21, the same day as the Summer Solstice. This energy has you focusing on your healing and what you need to feel successful. This is the perfect time to get to the root of how you feel about money so that you are in the position to attract the success you’ve always deserved.

1. Aries

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Heal so you can receive what you deserve, Aries. On Saturday, June 19, Chiron moves into Taurus, beginning a new cycle of healing your self-worth and attitude around money. Chiron will remain in Taurus until September 17 and then will return to this earth sign on April 14, where it will remain until 2033. Pay attention to what arises now, as this is a preview of what you will be working through beginning next year.

Chiron is the wounded healer, and as it exits your zodiac sign and moves into Taurus, it shifts the area of healing you are asked to focus on. In Aries, it was themes of independence and allowing yourself to receive support. But in Taurus, it shifts into finances and self-worth. You must believe that you are worthy of what you desire. Challenge yourself to receive help or financial gifts. Don't be afraid to ask for assistance or apply for a new, higher-paying position.

2. Gemini

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On Sunday, June 21, Cancer season begins as the Sun moves into this sentimental water sign. Cancer season brings in greater opportunities for wealth and success. However, it also asks that you reflect on all that is valuable in your life. This time reminds you that it’s not just the paycheck you receive that represents success, but the life you live.

This is a time for you to put yourself out there. Embrace the tangible opportunities for success, but also focus on all that is of value to you and your life. Tell the people you care about what they mean to you. Find a better work-life balance and create joy through vacations or social gatherings. Pay attention to ways that you can let your money work for you so you can spend more time enjoying what brings the greatest value to your life.

3. Cancer

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This is the success you’ve been working to achieve, Cancer. You are in for a week to remember as Venus in Leo makes three different alignments beginning on Monday, June 15. Venus in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini, Neptune in Aries, and then Pluto in Aquarius. This energy brings immense transformation and wealth into your life, especially in terms of your career. Yet, it will happen quicker than you anticipated. Stay ready and open to receive what is meant for you.

Venus in Leo is currently bringing in financial opportunities through July 9. However, with Jupiter moving into this fire sign on June 30, this energy will be in effect through July 2027. You are moving into one of your most financially wealthy periods, so implementing all you’ve previously learned is crucial to your success. Continue to challenge yourself to go after what you want. Listen to your intuition and creative ideas, and allow your life to change. This is what you have been working for.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.