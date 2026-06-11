The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From June 15 - 21

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from June 15 to 21, 2026, you can’t avoid change and manifest the luck you dream of. As you move through the days ahead, embrace the changes, knowing that everything is happening for your highest good.

This week brings an influx of Venus energy beginning on Monday, June 15. Venus in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini before crossing paths with Neptune in Aries and opposing Pluto in Aquarius. This brings luck and abundance into your life, as well as unexpected changes and the challenge to let go of what was once your comfort zone.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, June 17

Let your idealism create your reality, beautiful Aries. On Wednesday, June 17, Venus in Leo trines Neptune in Aries, encouraging you to let your imagination soar. This is the time to daydream and imagine the beautiful life you hope to live.

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Your power to dream and believe in them with unwavering faith allows you to turn it all into reality. You are entering a period of incredible manifestation, especially in terms of creativity and joy. Don’t limit yourself to only what seems possible.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, June 19

You are worthy of support, dearest Taurus. As Chiron moves into Taurus on Friday, June 19, you are getting a snippet of what the next chapter of your life will involve. Chiron is beginning its dance between Taurus and Aries as it prepares to start its new cycle in April 2027. For now, it’s about noticing the themes that arise and taking the initiative.

Chiron in your zodiac sign changes what you need to feel secure and fulfilled. Rather than solely looking at financial measures of stability or doing it all on your own, you are urged to be open to support. The universe is always with you, but so are people in your life who deeply care about you.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, June 15

Change how you think, and you will change your life, Gemini. Venus in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini on Monday, June 15, bringing a dramatic shift in how you see yourself and your life. This energy helps you understand what you are meant to do and what is most important to you.

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Uranus is encouraging you through a new cycle of personal growth, while Venus is helping you to honor your purpose and what you’re meant to do. Let yourself change your mind, as that is one of your divine gifts. Embrace new ideas and challenge what you once thought you wanted. Flexibility is the key to adapting to the life that is meant for you.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, June 21

Happy birthday, sweet Cancer. The Sun shifts into your sign on Sunday, June 21, beginning a season of celebrations and reflections. You are preparing to welcome in a new year and a new journey in your life.

During this time, you’re also ending Jupiter’s cycle in Cancer on June 30. This has been a time of immense emotional growth and healing for you. While it’s been beneficial, it hasn’t always been easy, but it’s now coming to an end. The year ahead is your breakout year. You have done the healing, and now it’s time to get busy living the life of your dreams.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, June 17

Believe in your ability to manifest all you’ve ever dreamed of, dear Leo. On Wednesday, June 17, Venus in Leo trines Neptune in Aries, creating the perfect energy for luck and manifesting all you wish. Yet, this may come with a bittersweet energy as you never envisioned that life would change in the ways that it has.

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While you have every right to continue processing and immersing yourself in your healing, you also need to start looking ahead. You are asked to hold space for both endings and beginnings in your life. Don’t let what has occurred dictate where you go from here.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, June 15

Let go of logic, Virgo. On Monday, June 15, Venus in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini, bringing good luck and inspiration to your career. As an earth sign, you tend to approach your goals from a logical place. While this is a strength of yours, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have others.

Uranus in Gemini is responsible for new and surprising bursts of inspiration that help you align your life with your soul's purpose. You are meant to invest this energy in your career and be open to the opportunities that arise. Be passionate about what you want to create for yourself and for your legacy, but remain open as to how it’s destined to look.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, June 21

Allow yourself to receive the luck you deserve, Libra. Cancer season begins on Sunday, June 21, igniting a period of immense growth and opportunity in your career. You tend to go into professions that are more about making a difference in the lives of others than becoming a millionaire, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be financially abundant.

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Cancer season is a chance to utilize the power of the Sun and make your dreams a reality while also attracting new financial opportunities. This energy requires that you be ready to make a decision rather than taking time to reflect. It's important to trust your first inclinations, knowing that you deserve to feel like everything is finally working out.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, June 17

You are meant to change your life, Scorpio. You have been working to achieve success in your career or educational pursuits for the past few years. Despite having to heal your self-worth, you have begun to move ahead. This week, an incredible opportunity arises that requires you not only to say yes, but also to be willing to change your life.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, June 17, just after aligning with Uranus in Gemini and Neptune in Aries. Your big break may require you to relocate or bring significant changes to your home. Don’t be afraid to take a chance and say yes, as this is everything you’ve been working towards.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, June 19

You are worthy as you are, Sagittarius. As Chiron enters Taurus on Friday, June 19, you are beginning an important era of healing that affects the luck you receive. Chiron in Taurus helps you heal your sense of worth and self-image. By feeling proud of yourself, you are better able to take chances and believe in yourself and all you can achieve.

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You are not alone in how you’ve been feeling, and what has been working against you behind the scenes. But now you can finally heal it and also see yourself for all that you are. Your worthiness has never been tied to what you do or look like, but simply to the person that you are. This is a time to embrace self-love.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, June 19

You deserve love, Capricorn. Chiron enters Taurus on Friday, June 19, beginning a period of inner healing that will help you receive all you desire. Chiron in Taurus brings romance and joy to your life. This is going to make a profound difference over the next seven years as Chiron helps you to heal.

Not only will you be better able to validate yourself, but you will also be able to receive that from those in your life, including that one special person. When you don’t believe you are worthy of something, it's hard to receive it. Yet, once you do, you suddenly understand all you’ve ever deserved.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, June 21

Do what is best for yourself, Aquarius. Cancer season begins on Sunday, June 21, calling your attention to what needs to change in your life. The Sun in Cancer helps you make improvements to your quality of life so that you feel nurtured and cared for. Rather than ignoring your needs or continuing to prioritize your work, this is your divine call to slow down.

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Cancer season reminds you that you can’t overlook your needs for others, or think that you have a limitless supply of time and energy. Give yourself what you need by taking some time off and getting back to a healthy routine. Find a better work-life balance and get the space you need to finally rest.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, June 21

This is your season of love, Pisces. On Sunday, June 21, the Sun shifts into Cancer, where it will remain for the next month. Cancer season is an incredible period of love, not just romantically, but in getting back to what brings fulfillment and pleasure in your life.

This energy can be highly beneficial to your career, but it is most effective in your personal life, so be sure you’re giving yourself the time and space to do what makes your heart happy. Your ability to feel inspired and connected to your life helps you to tap into divine luck and attract greater opportunities. Embracing your season of love means that you know you deserve a life of ease and abundance.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.