3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On June 14, 2026

On June 14, 2026, three zodiac signs are finding clarity and direction. To know our purpose, we have to be clearheaded and honest with ourselves, and during the Waning Crescent Moon in Gemini, that is easy.

So many of us feel as if we are rudderless, waiting for something to suggest some kind of direction. During this lunar phase, the stars seem to be pushing us towards what we feel is right. On Sunday, these astrological signs get a real sense of who they are, and this helps them find their purpose in this life.

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1. Taurus

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During the Waning Crescent Moon in Gemini, something clicks into place for you, Taurus. A loose end is snipped, leaving you feeling a whole lot better. It feels like a huge weight off your shoulders, and you have more energy than you have in a long while.

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What this essentially means is that during this lunar phase, you remove the excess from your life. It's time to let go of what no longer serves you. If something is not working, it goes out the door on Sunday.

This leaves you feeling clearheaded and ready to figure out what you're here for. Getting rid of the silly distractions gives you a new lease on life, and you intend to make the most of this feeling.

2. Libra

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During the Waning Crescent Moon in Gemini, you can finally see what has gone wrong between you and someone you love. What's more is that you also gain clarity on how to fix it.

On this day, Libra, you understand that if you are to be in a relationship with someone, it can't be all about you. It's not that you thought it should be, necessarily, but at this point, you have to give something back. A relationship requires give and take, after all.

You're working on creating equality in the partnership, and if you weren't sure how to do so before, you know now. If there were any problematic power dynamics, you resolve them on Sunday. You have the clarity and direction you need, and you won't be swaying off course.

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3. Pisces

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This day brings you the Waning Crescent Moon in Gemini, and with it comes a peaceful energy that affects just about everything in your life. You see now how stressed out you've been, and you want to change that immediately.

Gemini's energy shows you that there are two roads you can take: the one that goes backwards, or the one that takes you forward. On Sunday, you feel clearheaded and sane, and you choose the latter. You see now that there is no point in dwelling on the past. You wish to move forward.

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You've always had a great sense of who you are. Now that the distractions and dramas are out of the way, you can concentrate on where you want to take yourself, physically and mentally. You've got this, Pisces! Your future is looking bright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.