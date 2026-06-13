The New Moon On June 14 Affects 4 Zodiac Signs The Most, According To An Astrologer

Since the New Moon on June 14, 2026, rises in Gemini, four zodiac signs are affected more than the others. Luckily, it's a positive energy that makes life feel worth celebrating.

As professional astrologer Jaimie King explained, the particular New Moon "reconciles your conscious ego and subconscious feelings, providing balance and perspective." Since its in Gemini, the zodiac sign that rules thought and communication, "Increased self-awareness helps you discover what you really want out of life and define your priorities, providing focus and direction."

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After going through major transformative periods or plain stagnation, these four astrological signs can finally expect some form of progression in their lives.

1. Gemini

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Since this is happening in your sign, Gemini, these next few weeks are full of potential. According to professional astrologer Luci Wells, "This is your time to pursue your goals. This is your time to go after what you truly want for yourself."

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It's slightly unnerving at first, but this New Moon encourages you to stop living for others and start living for yourself. With the ruler of this moon being Mercury, don't be surprised if you start taking action. Creating more stability for yourself, you can roll in money if you play your cards right, Gemini.

2. Virgo

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According to Wells, "This New Moon in Gemini is significant for your career and your public image." Receiving an unexpected job opportunity, you'll become more visible at work. Since this New Moon is in a zodiac sign ruled by Mercury, like you, you're stepping into the spotlight and networking like never before.

Feeling more supported and stable, this transit gives you the push you need to step into being a leader. As Wells pointed out, "You have the skills that you need to be a leader, and you have the confidence that you need to take it to the next level when it comes to your career." So, don't shy away from this transition. Embrace it, Virgo!

3. Sagittarius

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As Wells explained, "This New Moon in Gemini is a big one for your relationships and just your connection with other people." This can be a romantic relationship, but also a close, long-standing friendship or business partnership. Whatever kind of relationship it is, expect to take it to the next level very soon.

It'll feel sudden, but don't let this moment go to waste. Have those uncomfortable conversations and don't be afraid to collaborate with others. It'll take a lot of vulnerability and listening. However, if you're up for the challenge, expect to be immensely rewarded.

4. Pisces

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"This New Moon in Gemini is all about your sense of security, your home," Wells explained. The astrologer added that "your family could be going through some significant change." Whether it's moving or learning to set boundaries with a family member, expect to feel more secure moving forward.

You won't just be stabilizing your relationships, either. You're also rediscovering what you're most passionate about. Figuring out what your heart truly wants, you'll discover where you feel the happiest.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.