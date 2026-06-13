The Powerful Gemini New Moon On June 15 Changes Every Zodiac Sign's Life This Week

An incredibly powerful New Moon affects each zodiac sign differently the week of June 15 to 21, 2026. The New Moon rises in Gemini on Monday, bringing a lot of change our way.

After that, the Cancer Moon makes us all feel more connected to friends and family. Home is where we find our voice and recharge. On Wednesday, our confidence levels rise during the Leo Moon. Utilize this energy to embark on a new creative journey as the Moon meets up with Venus in the same sign. The Virgo Moon on Friday helps us revise our work and keep up with our tasks. Structure is especially important as we get closer to the Jupiter in Leo transit at the end of the month.

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Aries

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Developing more confidence with your words is imperative this Gemini season. This week brings you opportunities to make your ideas flourish. Start taking personal projects more seriously now that Saturn is in your sign. This could be the week when you find the mentors you need who will motivate you to complete those pending projects.

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Taurus

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With Venus now in Leo, this week puts the focus on your finances. You are starting to become more mindful of your spending habits and may develop a savings plan. If you are still impacted by a past relationship, the transits make you more willing to forgive an ex-partner and move on from whatever is blocking your healing. You are also more willing to welcome love into your life as you close those chapters.

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Gemini

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Prioritize yourself, and if you’ve been overworked, make time for some self-care. Venus in Leo is a friendly reminder to be more patient and kind with yourself. With the Sun still in your sign, you are beginning to shift your perspective and become a lot more optimistic. Your top priority now is improving the relationship you have with yourself, as Uranus in your sign might make you doubt all you have accomplished.

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Cancer

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The beautiful Jupiter and Venus conjunction brought some positive changes to your life. It allowed you to confront any challenges with a lot more strength and courage. This week, you feel motivated to fight for your dreams as you continue to embrace the warrior within. Venus is also now in Leo, making this a period for focusing on your relationship with the material.

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Leo

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New stories are being created in the month of June, allowing you to feel excited for the future. You are also beginning to see how the relationships surrounding you are improving with Venus now in your sign. While you may be more comfortable in the role of leader, the transits this week show you how to be a team player. You are learning how to be more honest with others and how strengthening your relationships can push you to the top.

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Virgo

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Gemini season is making you the center of attention, Virgo, and after the New Moon, your goals become even more important to you. Learning from your past experiences enables you to be a step ahead. With Venus now in Leo, you have the patience to work alone and edit or restructure your work. Once the Moon is in your sign, don't be afraid to show others your masterpiece, as this boosts your confidence even more.

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Libra

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Socializing is a lot more enticing for you this week now that Venus is in Leo. The New Moon in Gemini sparks in you a deeper interest in a new book or topic. You are putting in the work this week with Venus and Saturn adding some support. Yet, it may be challenging to stay focused on one thing. When the Moon is in Virgo, you acquire much more discipline and insight as you connect with your imaginative side.

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Scorpio

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This week, love surrounds you and enables you to have faith in your process. Venus in Leo is bringing to light your hard work, and you may see new work alliances emerge during the Leo lunation. The impact of the Jupiter and Venus conjunction brings a lot of clarity and provides a solid foundation for your future finances. Just be sure you're methodical with how you manage them.

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Sagittarius

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This week, during the New Moon, you are establishing profound connections. Show up for your loved ones and make time for them. With Venus now in Leo, you are motivated to travel or plan a future trip. Towards the end of the week, the Moon is in Virgo, making it easier for you to work well with others. During this lunation, you are a lot more patient and understanding.

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Capricorn

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New routines are the focus of this week’s transits, Capricorn. You are very adaptable, and Saturn in Aries is showing you that you can be victorious even when facing challenges. The Cancer Moon provides comfort within your connections since Jupiter is still in this part of your chart. When the Moon moves into Virgo, you see how your relationships with others can also play a powerful role in your career.

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Aquarius

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This week, there is an emphasis on past relationships now that Venus is opposing your sign. Balance is essential for the next year as Venus gives you a glimpse of what Jupiter will bring. You are learning how to listen and be a more disciplined partner during the Gemini and Leo lunations. On the flip side, the Virgo Moon shows you what you are looking for in a partner and what you’re not willing to tolerate in a relationship.

Pisces

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The Cancer Moon is bringing some exciting energy to your daily schedules. The Leo Moon has you collaborating with others more effectively and being more present when it comes to teamwork. Others are beginning to respect your ideas now that Venus is in Leo, showing them your natural talents. The Virgo Moon continues to show you how to collaborate, but you also feel empowered to take on a significant role, mentoring others and leading.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.