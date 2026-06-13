The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 15 - 21 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for June 15 - 21, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. The High Priestess is this week's collective card, which is a sign from the tarot to slow down and let your intuition get a word in. This is a fitting message after the New Moon in Gemini, a zodiac sign closely associated with thought and communication. Venus just entered Leo, so things feel a lot more lighthearted this week as we build up to the start of Cancer season on June 21.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for June 15 - 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Five of Wands

The Five of Wands showing up for you this week suggests you’re dealing with some tension. Since last week’s New Moon was in Gemini, there’s a good chance a difference of opinion is making things a little awkward between you and someone else.

Don’t back down, Aries, but also don’t feel like you have to fight all your battles along with everyone else’s. Venus in Leo is feeding your desire to be seen and appreciated, but that works out better for you when you aren’t feeling so scatterbrained.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Cups

Whenever the Ace of Cups shows up, it means a fresh start is available to you, specifically in a relationship. With Cancer season coming up at the end of the week, the timing couldn’t be better.

As a Taurus, you tend to guard your heart carefully. But this week, those walls can come down a little. The Gemini New Moon energy that’s still prevalent, especially at the start of the week, helps you say what you feel without feeling weird about it. That kind of honesty is rewarded this week.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Sun

Jeez, Gemini. The Sun tarot card during the last full week of the Sun in your sign and just after a New Moon in your sign? Talk about a positive omen! This isn’t forced or toxic positivity, either. This week, you finally feel like you have a real handle on who you are and what you want to do with your life next.

You’ve been preparing mentally for this new era, and this week offers a reward for being so intentional about it. You’ve been patiently waiting for the right time to make a move. That time is now.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The World

Cancer, your astrological season officially begins this week. The World card, which represents completion, is a fitting reflection of where you’re at in life. As the Sun enters your zodiac sign on June 21, you complete one life cycle and begin a new one.

That makes this week one of transition in the best possible way. In the days leading up to Sunday, take notice of what you are ready to let go of and what deserves to move forward in the next phase of life with you. The good news is that The World is a card of wholeness, so you are closer to a big accomplishment than you might think.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Empress

Venus, the planet of money, is in your zodiac sign right now, and The Empress confirms what you’re likely already feeling. This is a week of pure abundance, Leo. All eyes are on you this week, just the way you like it.

Last week’s New Moon gave you some much-needed inspiration. You feel completely alert and more motivated than you have in a while. Let your ideas flow without editing them too closely this week. The good ones will rise to the top on their own.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles is a reminder that focused, careful work is exactly what this week calls for. Which is great news, because that’s exactly what you’re best at, Virgo. This week's astrology is actually more emotionally driven than logical, so you'll do best by staying close to your work and not getting involved in other people's drama, no matter how hard they try (and try, they will).

Cancer season is coming, which always comes with its more-than-fair share of feelings. Keep your head down and do what you need to do. No matter what this week brings, you have the will and skill to see it through.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

Getting the same card two weeks in a row is a pretty good sign that you’re on the right track, Libra. According to the Two of Cups, a relationship that’s important to you is probably in a really good place this week.

Venus in Leo makes deepening that relationship feel effortless this week. Plus, last week’s New Moon in Gemini makes it easier to say things that probably would’ve scared you just last week. No need to dance around anything this week. The Two of Cups rewards directness with genuine closeness.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon

As a water sign, this emotionally charged week doesn’t phase you one bit. Cancer season begins on Sunday, but your intuition is already on high alert. According to The Moon, it’s a good idea to keep following those instincts, no matter how hard your reasoning is to explain to anyone else.

You’re sensing something about a person or a situation, Scorpio. Though it’s not immediately obvious, the information you received during last Sunday’s New Moon has gotten you much closer to the answer.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Wands

According to the Page of Wands, you’re pretty excited about what it is that the Gemini New Moon brought up for you on June 14. Though it might feel like a risky spontaneous impulse, between the Page of Wands and this week’s astrological energy, the timing is right for you.

Jump on the opportunity that is waiting for you, Sagittarius, especially while you have the help of Venus in Leo, which supports bold first moves. This week's energy is behind you and making you feel extra confident, so why not use it?

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Cups

Capricorn, whenever the Four of Cups shows up, it means you’re feeling somewhat apathetic about everything. And how could you not? Things haven’t been easy lately, and though you’ve kept a brave face, this feeling is a sign it’s catching up to you.

As Cancer season approaches, that feeling of uncertainty might get a little harder to ignore. It’s a good week to think about what would change things for the better for you, especially with the help of last week’s New Moon on your side.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower

The Tower has a reputation for symbolizing complete disaster, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sudden change and temporary chaos? Yes. But disaster? No, Aquarius. You don’t have to worry about that this week.

This week, something does completely change how you’ve been looking at a situation you thought you understood. But thanks to the energy of the Gemini New Moon that’s lingering this week, you’re able to quickly make sense of what’s going on. Luckily, change has never been an issue for you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups

I really like this tarot card for you, Pisces. The Six of Cups is associated with nostalgia and comfort (two words that actually really remind me of you), and it means that this week, an earlier chapter of your life is on your mind.

With Cancer season coming up on Sunday, this feeling probably isn’t gonna go away any time soon. Go ahead and reflect, but instead of simply getting stuck in the past, think about what this feeling is trying to tell you about your future.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.