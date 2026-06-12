3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of June 15 - 21

Luck is finally arriving for three zodiac signs during the week of June 15 to 21, 2026. Life is one endless adventure, and you must have faith in the journey, as you never know where it will lead.

Venus in Leo trines Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, June 17, creating an energy of passion and a desire to enjoy your life. Let yourself see things as you wish they were, knowing that life has a way of catching up with your imagination. It truly can be as beautiful and lucky as you wish, as long as you are willing to take some risks to make it happen.

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This becomes easier when Chiron enters Taurus on Friday, June 19, helping you know what you deserve and focus on what matters most. Your journey may be redirected toward what carries the greatest meaning rather than far-off experiences. But as Cancer season begins on Sunday, June 21, a sense of ease washes over your life. You are reminded that luck is found by honoring your truth.

1. Sagittarius

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Don’t lose sight of what matters most, Sagittarius. On Wednesday, June 17, Venus in Leo trines Neptune in Aries, intensifying your personal relationships and desire to find meaning in your life. You are being guided to embrace new experiences. While you may be dreaming of far-off horizons, the adventure that you are meant to take is the one closest to home.

This doesn’t mean that you won’t travel or fall in love, but that the meaning you're searching for can be found in your everyday life. There is magic here, and in the days ahead, you finally have the eyes to see it. This is the beginning of a highly abundant and lucky chapter, just be sure that you’re taking with you those who matter most.

2. Virgo

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You are rapidly evolving, dear Virgo. On Friday, June 19, Chiron moves into Taurus. Chiron will be in this earth sign through September of this year before retracing its steps back into Aries. Once it reenters Taurus in 2027, it will remain there until 2033. You must understand just how fast aspects of your life will be changing during this time. Chiron in Taurus represents a deep level of self-growth that has you taking charge of your destiny. This helps you embrace new opportunities and finally attract the luck you deserve.

Chiron in Taurus brings healing before abundance. It helps you master your personal and karmic lessons as you deepen your sense of inner power. No longer do the voices or opinions of others threaten your own path. What once seemed to represent security now feels restrictive. At the same time, what you couldn’t envision before becomes the very journey you decide to take. This is a period of moving away from who you were, so that you can find the life that has always been meant for you.

3. Scorpio

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Take a journey within, Scorpio. Cancer season begins on Sunday, June 21, as the Sun moves into this emotional water sign. Instead of getting caught up in fears or what-ifs, Cancer helps you focus on what matters most. This is a time to embark on a journey within and be honest with yourself about who and what truly matters.

Cancer season is a period of luck and abundance, but it begins with how you feel as opposed to what you want. Lean into your emotions, especially the ones you often hide from. Let your feelings become the map of what you create, and don’t be afraid to revisit a past opportunity or person. Hold space for all possibilities and honor what you feel, as that helps you manifest the luck you need.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.