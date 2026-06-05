The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, June 6 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for June 6, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Aquarius. The collective tarot card is the Five of Cups, reversed, which highlights healing, especially the kind that relates to heavy emotions you've carried for too long.

With both the Moon and Sun in air signs, you can overcome any thinking you have about the past today. It's possible to process quickly, so you can detach and move forward without feeling the need to revisit the details. Let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign on Saturday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, June 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Swords

The past has a few stories to tell about why you are the way you are. With your daily tarot card for Saturday, the Three of Swords, you're reminded of heartache that has been hard to forget, but it's not impossible to start today if you want to.

The Sun and Moon in air signs on Saturday give you the ability to detach and see your history as a stepping stone to a bright future. There are things you can learn. Then you can let go and move forward.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You may have misjudged how much money you'd have at this point, Taurus. On Saturday, income could trickle in a little slower, according to the Six of Pentacles.

When more money is going out than coming in, it's concerning, but don't let it worry you so much right now. You can find a way to make things work, especially since you know what's happening and can stop it from becoming unmanageable.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords is about clear boundaries. You're protecting yours with really strong conviction on Saturday. There are no mixed signals coming from you on June 6, Gemini.

Sometimes you can change your mind, but not this time. You are certain of what you are willing to tolerate and what you are not, and you feel no need to pretend or compromise for anyone.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Star, reversed

It's OK to realize some things could have been done differently, Cancer. On days like Saturday, the areas of life where you lost hope are part of the meaning behind a reversed tarot card, since it relates to wishes that are supposed to come true.

The stress of the past eventually falls to the wayside as you learn to reinvent your vision of the future. On June 6, you take new paths and see that what wasn't working before doesn't define what success can be for you in the future.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords is about hurt and pain that really feels like it will never end. But Leo, you're so strong, and you're much braver than you feel right now.

On Saturday, you learn to lean on friends even if you recently went through some sadness. Friends can show you the light at the end of the tunnel, even if it doesn't show as brightly as you think you need.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you're so organized and meticulous, so when you don't get something just right, it really bothers you.

The Queen of Wands, reversed, highlights feeling like you can't come up with a solution or a creative idea to solve a problem. This can give you a lot of joy, knowing that you've just found what you were missing and that things are taking a turn for the better.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Cups, reversed

Libra, you're so balanced, and you have a really strong sense of what's right and wrong. On June 6, you're ready to view your part a bit more than usual. Your introspective nature matches nicely when the Moon and Sun are in fellow air signs, and this is a good practice for you.

When you get the Four of Cups as a reversed tarot card, it means you are really looking back on choices you've made, and you want to do what's best for everyone. Today, you find it easier to do that.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords, reversed

Worrying too much isn't something you typically enjoy doing, but your territorial and protective nature makes it virtually impossible for you not to wonder who is doing what or why. You're curious, but there are some things you feel could be disruptive to your emotional peace.

The Nine of Swords, reversed, highlights fear of secrecy and things being kept away from you. Your suspicion may or may not be correct, but on June 6, the best advice is to let things reveal themselves naturally rather than push yourself too hard with concern at your own mental expense.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles

You work so hard, Sagittarius, and that is why you love it when you have a chance to enjoy your life for a moment without any limitations from others or your schedule. Your daily tarot card, the Five of Pentacles, is about hardships that also affect your pocketbook, and it limits your chance to do the things you love.

On June 6, when you feel like your hands are tied and you can't do anything you like because of how expensive it is, think about what you can do for free. You can feel so much better once you see that fun can be just as amazing without spending a lot.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups tarot card is about joy and having so much fun. You really want to celebrate the little things you and your friends have accomplished this week because it's fun.

Capricorn, you're a hard worker, and you deserve a moment of acknowledgment for everything you do each day. So, do the people that you hang out with. It's fun to share the spotlight rather than keep it on yourself. On Saturday, plan a small mini celebration with friends, like a social gathering at your home or your favorite spot.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit, reversed

It's time for you to go out and have fun, Aquarius. The Hermit tarot card is reversed, which means a period of introspection is finally over.

You're ready to share all the knowledge and wisdom you've gained over this time with others. You've learned so much, and on Saturday, you want to be there for others to save them time or the grief you had to suffer.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Judgment

You're pretty smart, and you have a good head on your shoulders, Pisces. Your daily tarot card, Judgment, reminds you to trust your thinking and to believe in yourself.

There are times when you are overly dreamy, but that has worked out well for you in the long run. You like what you see in the future, even if it's only in your mind's eye. You might have others doubt your thoughts or ideas, but on Saturday, don't let that stop you from doing what you know is best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.