Financial Success Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs Before Gemini Season Ends On June 21

Five zodiac signs are experiencing financial success this Gemini season, which lasts until June 21, 2026. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, these "lucky money signs" are benefiting the most financially while the Sun is in this air sign.

If there's one thing to know about Gemini, it's that this zodiac sign is always unapologetically themselves. That's the same energy these signs lead with during this astrological season, and it works out very well for them. As Hathor said, these signs are attracting prosperity into their lives like never before. Whether this means finding better job opportunities or getting raises, one thing's for certain. If you're one of these signs, this Gemini season may just be your best one yet!

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1. Taurus

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This Gemini season "is a big, big deal for you,“ Hathor said. You're making some serious money moves, including making big deals and seeing your investments of time and energy pay off. Better yet, Taurus, someone's also investing in you, according to Hathor.

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As the astrologer explained, the astrological energy during this zodiac season "is like lightning striking your personal income house. That hasn’t happened in 84 years.” So, if you’ve been thinking of taking bigger risks or putting yourself out there, this is a good time to get started.

2. Cancer

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You have the two luckiest planets in astrology hanging out in your zodiac sign, Cancer. Jupiter is blessing you with luck and abundance until June 30, while Venus is showering you with money opportunities until June 13. Add to the Sun in Gemini "highlighting hidden opportunities," and you're in for an "amazing" astrological season, Hathor said.

Due to this, expect to link up with friends who point you towards some major opportunities. Being part of something exclusive, expect big networking opportunities to come in handy as you start attracting financial success.

3. Scorpio

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Before the end of the Gemini season, “a financial opportunity is gonna hit you like lightning," Hathor said. "This is like no other way you’ve earned money before. This is gonna change the game in how you earn your passive income."

That being said, during this time period, your main goal is gathering data and making informed decisions. Everything happening now will impact you in the long term. So, choose wisely, Scorpio!

4. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you've sort of been going through it lately. But luckily, you're hitting the jackpot this zodiac season. According to Hathor, the timing is right for you to "land a new job." If that's not something on your radar, there's still lots to look forward to.

"Someone is gonna give you a new work opportunity," Hathor said, and "the work is flooding in, the services are coming in.” Whether this means quitting what you have now and starting something new or taking on a new role or responsibility at your current job, expect the actions you take this month to impact you financially for the rest of the year. In a good way!

5. Leo

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Things are really looking up for you, Leo. During this Gemini season, you're likely to "stumble on a genius idea, and it just lands," Hathor explained. "It just works, and it completely transforms all of your finances.”

Having a new magnetic aura about you, expect to become more influential as those around you flock towards you. Loving your creativity and quick mind, you’ll be the talk of the town as you get everything you’ve wanted.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.