The Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To June 7

Your animal sign's weekly Chinese horoscope is here for June 1 - 7, 2026. Things are starting to ramp up in a way that brings the ultimate plot twist just in time for summer.

The first week of June is a bit misleading because during the first five days, you're in your feelings. Things are slightly erratic and off-putting. That's because even though Monday and Tuesday are fire energy days, the month remains in the element of water until the 6th, which means you pretty much have the entire week to mentally (and emotionally) prepare to start whatever new things you've got planned this summer.

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Wednesday is the perfect blend of balanced energy, and on Thursday and Friday, life feels more settled and focused. The weekend marks the monthly energy shift into Wood Horse, which lasts through the rest of June. You'll be ready for the next chapter of your life by Sunday.

Rat

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Your lucky number for this month is 1 because you're about to start something new. You're aiming for independence this week, which likely starts to show up in your life on Saturday.

Something you can do each day for about 10 minutes is to let fresh air into your personal space. You can open a bedroom window or drive with the window down in your car. If you have an office with a door you typically keep closed, consider leaving it open for a little while at the start of your day to clear stagnant energy and let fresh energy in. You can wear something green to attract fresh energy.

Ox

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You're growing and being super creative, Ox, so pay attention whenever you spot your lucky number of the week, which is 3. You're giving birth to a part of you that needs to be born, and the day you feel this change in yourself the most is coming on Sunday.

To remind you that life is meant to have things that start and end, make your bed each morning as part of a daily ritual. You want to set your mindset toward completing things and not have anything important lingering. This isn't just an act of self-respect, but it's also a reminder to be the person who does things with excellence. Consider adding a touch of robin 's-egg blue for optimism to your attire or accessories when you feel a little low on energy.

Tiger

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Things are starting to change this week, but first, you have a lesson to learn about striking a solid life balance. Your lucky number of the week is 5 for change and transformation. Since this energy is most associated with Wood, you'll realize something about your life that needs to start before the week is over.

Decluttering is always good for the start of a new week, and even more so during the first week of the month. Sweep the front doorstep and remove anything that shouldn't be there. Out with the old, in with the new, Tiger. If you want to attract money, consider adding an emerald-green stone or crystal to your workspace for prosperity.

Rabbit

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You are so sweet and kind, Rabbit. Even though you love to help others and see them do well, this is a week to focus your attention on your life first. Nurturing energy is a primary lesson for you to learn this week, especially on the 6th. Your lucky number is also 6, so on Saturday, starting a new health care regimen is in order.

A simple way to remind you to avoid energy-draining activities is to set the lid of your toilet after use. In Feng Shui, lids on toilets are required to be down to avoid energy flow problems. You want to make sure everything remains in its place, not just emotionally but also symbolically in your world. Wearing jade jewelry or keeping a jade crystal in your purse or pocket can bring you added luck and power.

Dragon

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You're made to be a powerful force in the world, and the week starts with fire energy, helping you to connect with your soul's purpose. Your luckiest number for the week is an 8, so visions of wealth and power come up for you.

You want to remove things that make you feel like your life isn't in the right order. Cleaning mirrors in your bedroom, bathroom or hallway can help you see yourself the way you are meant to be. Wiping down a mirror reminds you to enjoy clear visibility and that it's a process, especially when you have to do something but feel unsure. If you're looking for healing to start this week, consider putting something mint green in your food, like mint, parsley or cilantro.

Snake

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You get a double dose of your own energy at the start of the week, but focus on the long game rather than a short-term outcome. Your lucky number is 9, a number associated with leadership. If you see the number 9 several times this week, know that the universe is opening the door for you to take a stand.

The universe often shines a light in a dark space when the timing is right for you to see your opportunities. As a gentle reminder of this process, create an evening ritual where you light a candle for a few minutes to enjoy or leave a night light on to remind you that there is always hope for more in your future. Wearing white can encourage you to pursue a clean slate and to start fresh whenever the timing feels right.

Horse

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Starting this week, the entire month's energy shifts into your sign, giving you a double dose of good fortune and power. For that reason, your lucky number of the week is 88, which is also the luckiest set of digits you can get for money generation and wealth building.

You want to create an environment that feels wholesome and abundant. Consider placing a bowl of your favorite, most colorful fruits where you can see them and eat them during the day. Fruits can be symbols of money and good fortune. Plus, they remind you to nurture your process just as you care for your own health. Adding copper to your jewelry can give you much-needed energy and vitality.

Goat

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You are looking ahead, and life appears to be highly promising for you, Goat. The energy picks up for you on Tuesday, so pay attention to the digits 6 and 8, because each is a promising number for you when it comes to money.

Start with gratitude, and express how happy you are for the things you've already earned and have. Take a moment before meals to embrace thankfulness. Let your mindset be one of abundance and not lack. You might enjoy having some gold on your person, such as a ring or necklace, to remind you of your inner strength.

Monkey

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Fortune favors the bold, Monkey, and you're extra brave the first week of June. Your luckiest numbers of the week are 3, 6 and 36. 3 is for creativity, and 6 is for nurture; together, they make 9, for completion. If you have a project you want to finish, this is the week to do it.

Wednesday is ripe for productivity this week, so on the 3rd, take one step forward. Scents like lemon or lavender can activate your creative mind and help you emotionally relax as you embark on new changes this week. Soft lavender in perfumes, clothing or a diffuser can help you to relax your mind.

Rooster

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You're in this really great rhythm this week, where life seems to hit a very nice groove. Your best day this week is Thursday, a Balance Day when things align nicely for you. You are taking on a leadership role, Rooster, and you'll know the timing is close when you see the number 18.

Part of preparing your mind for great change is to make room for it in your physical environment. A simple act that is also a great practice for renewal is to declutter a room or even one small surface, specifically in your kitchen. You want to think about the things you hope to see happen this week, and give fresh energy permission to enter your life. For protection, you might think that black is the right color, but this week, try turquoise for positive change.

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Dog

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You have high hopes and dreams you want to accomplish this week, Dog. You have the energy of 13, which means you're starting a new chapter in your life that invites you to grow. Friday is a perfect Stable Day to make a power move.

To remind you each day that you're in a growth phase, water a plant and nurse it to health. In Feng Shui, planets symbolize vitality, and as you help provide nutrients to something healthy, it reminds you to care for yourself as well. It's a wonderful idea to keep red nearby in foods, clothing or accessories for inner power and peak intelligence.

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Pig

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Keep your eyes open, Pig, because this is the week where you experience a double dose of luck in the form of opportunities and adventure. Your luckiest number this week is 28, for an increase in money from side gigs or even your job.

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This week, to send a signal to the universe of your willingness to have wealth, follow this one simple feng shui practice: throwing away a broken item, such as a piece of furniture or even a tool that no longer works for you. Add black to your clothing or write with a black pen to remind yourself that you have decision-making power.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.