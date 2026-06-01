5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From June 1 - 7

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the week of June 1 to 7, 2026. We are in the midst of a metamorphosis, as the transformative energy of last week's Full Moon is still present.

Jupiter is in Cancer, teaching us how to find strength by facing our fears. This lesson allows us to be especially successful in the days ahead. The Capricorn Moon shows us how to put in the work before the Aquarius lunation helps us find support. At the end of the week, the Pisces Moon encourages us to dream big.

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1. Capricorn

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With multiple planets now in Cancer, this is a wonderful time for your relationships. Romantic energy is building this week, and it helps expand your views on love. As Jupiter gets ready to enter Leo later in the month, you should focus on strengthening the relationships you have. Reach out to friends with Mercury now in Cancer and have those conversations you’ve avoided with your romantic partner.

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The Moon in your sign helps you succeed in your career. Make your blueprint and strengthen your foundation. Seek support from people you trust during the Aquarius Moon. When the Moon is in Pisces, write down your ideas and work on your ongoing projects. Consider traveling locally and spending time with loved ones.

2. Aquarius

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Since the Moon is in your sign this week, this is a good time to focus on building a better relationship with yourself. If you usually prefer to pour your energy into your friendships, it's time to prioritize yourself. Mercury enters Cancer on Monday, revitalizing your daily routines and making them more exciting. Utilize a planner to stay ahead of the game because responsibilities could easily pile up.

When the Moon is in Capricorn, treat yourself and get the rest you need. The Moon in your sign boosts your confidence, so join a club or put effort into networking. The Pisces Moon then asks you to connect with your imaginative side. Go to a museum or find inspiration by watching a movie or reading a book.

3. Pisces

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Last week's Full Moon is still adding some surprises in the days ahead. The cosmic energy now motivates you to slowly progress and reach your goals. Mercury in Cancer is a good time to focus on your artistic outlets, as you are full of inspiration. During the Capricorn Moon, kickstart an idea and start the planning process to achieve your vision.

This is an illuminating period with multiple planets in Cancer. Take a break during the Aquarius Moon and reflect on the direction you want to take your ideas. When the Moon is in your sign, spend time with friends. Explore a new restaurant or go to a meetup with like-minded people. New connections bring ideas and allow you to flourish.

4. Cancer

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When Mercury enters your sign at the start of the week, socializing becomes more enjoyable. In fact, it seems to recharge you. After last week's Full Moon, you are still in the spotlight and shining ever so brightly. Mercury allows others to see just how witty you are. Take the initiative and trust yourself.

Jupiter in your sign has taught you how to be a leader and a support system for others. Focus on growing your skills this week with the Capricorn Moon providing discipline. Reach out to mentors during the Aquarius Moon if you need ideas or constructive criticism. Prioritize your personal projects during the Pisces lunation since you are full of great ideas.

5. Leo

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The Sagittarius Full Moon on May 31 is continuing to bring transformations to your relationships this week. While a love story from the past may still cloud you, understand that those lessons are essential. Now, you can conclude that story.

Spend time with the people you love during the Aquarius lunation. If you are in a romantic relationship, you are able to communicate more effectively and compassionately during this transit. Nourish your inner child during the Pisces lunation. Release grudges and break free. This is your moment to clear away any stagnant energy to make room for love and prosperity when Jupiter enters your sign later this month.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.