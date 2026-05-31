Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of June 1 - 7

During the week of June 1 to 7, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. As the week begins, we're still feeling the impact of the Sagittarius Full Moon on May 31. This fiery energy has us looking at things in our life is a new way.

Mercury enters Cancer on June 1. Cancer is the most emotional sign of the zodiac, so get ready to feel a whole lot. With the planet of communication in this water sign, we must watch out for extreme emotional displays and hurt feelings. The key is to think things through rather than reacting emotionally to what is said.

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On June 3, Mercury squares Neptune, bringing confusion and misinformation. This is not a good day to make important decisions, as you may not have all of the facts. After this day, though, life begins looking up.

1. Pisces

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This week, you're experiencing mental and emotional fatigue along with relationship friction. The Mercury-Neptune alignment brings up some issues with those closest to you. It also creates suspicion and mistrust, whether it is well-founded or not. If you've been struggling to keep up financially, you likely feel exhaustion. If this isn't the case, you may just feel overworked or overwhelmed.

Don’t allow yourself to fall into a period of fearfulness or look at things from the worst possible vantage point. This is a week to get plenty of rest and set boundaries as needed with others. This and self-care are the keys to making it through this week unscathed. Life is going to improve greatly afterward.

2. Capricorn

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This week, you have to confront communication problems in your relationships. With Mercury in Cancer, you feel overly sensitive, which isn’t a state you like to be in. The Mercury-Neptune square adds even more sensitivity and confusion to the equation.

To avoid further issues, you must relinquish control and go with the flow. That being said, don't be afraid to set firm limits with others concerning your availability. This includes work or other activities. Make an effort to release your stress in a healthy way, be it through exercise or meditation.

3. Cancer

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This week, you are still feeling the effects of last week's Full Moon. Stress may be a problem, particularly if you have a lot going on at work. With Mercury entering your sign, your thinking shifts from logical to emotion-based, which can be overwhelming, especially with its confusing square to Neptune on Wednesday.

Be wary of misinterpreting communication or even facts, as your conversations are interpreted differently based on your mood. All of this can create friction at work or at home and may lead to anxiety. Do not react to criticism or comments that seem negative for at least 12 hours, if not longer. This gives you time to think things through logically. Guard your personal time and set boundaries with others if needed.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.