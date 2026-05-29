3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week From June 1 - 7

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity all week long from June 1 - 7, 2026. A new month is finally here, just don't let the rocky start worry you, though.

The month transitions from Water Snake to Wood Horse energy on the 5th. But, Monday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 2, you have fire energy from the Horse, and then the Goat. At first, it feels like you're focused only on yourself, or others are self-centered and uncaring. But it's actually good to distance yourself from things that don't align with your goals at the top of the month.

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You want to be intentional and focused on what you have to do. On Monday, remove barriers; on Tuesday, open yourself up to various opportunities. You lead with your intuition and sense where luck is growing strongest. But it won't be until after the 6th that you feel confident in your actions. Prosperity results from consistency and learning to have faith in yourself.

1. Monkey

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You learn to slow down a bit. Monkey, you get a little help from the universe on Wednesday, June 3, a Balance Day at the top of the week. Since you're typically a high-octane type of animal sign, the idea of having things in harmony and order appeals to your nervous energy. You feel like you can pause when you need to and process the million ideas you have at one time.

Instead of testing various things out to see which one will stick, this week, you sense what will work. Water Dragon energy up until June 5th works nicely with you. Since intuition can often get lost with speed. Luck finds you right in the middle of the week because of how grounded you are.

2. Goat

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Prosperity arrives through the 3Ps: planning, patience and perseverance. Monday may prove to be a rocky start, but you have a kick start to a powerful week on Tuesday, June 2, a Full Day. This is your time to start moving your life in a positive, financial direction. If you have money owed to you by someone (or somewhere), this is a good day to ask for it.

Goat, if you are planning to earn more income through side gigs, take the initiative today. You'll find it much easier to settle into the work you line up early in the week before Sunday arrives. Doing a short project can prove to be very lucky for you on Sunday.

3. Horse

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Luck and prosperity arrive for you on Monday, June 1, the first day of the week, because you remove things from your life. If you decide to declutter a little each day of the week, you'll discover some goodies you can sell. You might uncover a few collectible items you want to keep that add value to your portfolio. If you love to go thrifting, this is the week to check out various locations, especially those in remote parts of town and not high-traffic areas.

The balance days work well for your nervous system because they help you unwind from the emotional burden of clearing away the old and deciding what to keep, sell or donate. You'll find this week sets the tone for many more positive opportunities to attract luck and prosperity into your life. It allows you to see things from a different perspective.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.