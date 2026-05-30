Life Gets Way Better For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs During The Week Of June 1

Four Chinese zodiac signs see life start to get way better during the week of June 1 - 7, 2026. This week starts with a Fire Horse Remove Day and ends on a Water Rat Destruction Day.

We have two red days bookending the start of June. What makes this week a starting point for life improvements is that there are three very stable and calm days mid-week. Tuesday is an Earth Monkey Balanced Day, so being curious helps you to explore what works for you, especially when you feel unnerved. Wednesday and Thursday are Stable Days.

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You can use these two days to take a break and plan ahead. If you feel pushed to your limits, do what you need to do to support yourself. These two days will help you turn a corner and make things better for you.

1. Rabbit

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Even though there isn't a single day in your sign all week, you do really well with earth energy mid-week. You have a strong need to feel protected from life's troubles, and when there's stable energy, you can breathe a sigh of relief at how easily you accomplish your goals and dreams. Rooster Balance energy pushes you to make a significant, timely change.

Your future requires you to step outside of your comfort zone and make an important decision. You feel emotionally prepared to do that by Friday, a Stable day in the sign of the Metal Dog. You can detach from fear and commit to something meaningful to you and your relationships.

2. Pig

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After a little shake-up on Monday and Tuesday, followed by more smooth-flowing energy mid-week, you're ready for a serious life change. Fortunately for you, Saturday is in your sign. With Metal Pig pillar energy meeting Initiate Day energy, you are ready to let go of your fears and start a project that you know must get done.

Facing what terrifies you is super hard, but this week, you do it despite yourself. When you overcome some of your mental objections and take that first step, your confidence grows. It's incredible to realize that you're not as timid as you thought you were. So when Destruction Day energy arrives on Sunday, you feel brave enough to remove all your obstacles.

3. Monkey

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You are such a curious little sign, and your energy surges on Wednesday when the week enters this beautifully calm series of days. With the day being in your sign, and combined with Earth Balance energy, you feel eager to start a new journey.

You don't hesitate to push yourself into unfamiliar territory. In fact, doing one new thing makes you feel motivated to inspire others who are holding back from living their own best lives.

Monkey, traveling feels easier, and taking an important life step is more meaningful. Many things add up to one solid conclusion for you: your life is growing so much better.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.