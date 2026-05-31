3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Month In June 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity all month in June 2026. This month has several opportunities to create the life you want to live.

The first week of June has three smooth, flowing days from the 3rd to the 5th, which allow you to set up any necessary systems to work productively. Use this time to install equipment or work on the systems you rely on each day. In the second week of the month, you have two days when money comes to you easily. The 9th and the 10th are perfect for asking for money, or if you want to create a side hustle, you'll come up with ideas and start one.

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The third week of June has two red days to be mindful of, which arrive on the 19th and the 20th. On these days, remove barriers and be careful not to backslide into old habits that hold you back. The last full week of June, there are two days to try something new: the 23rd and the 25th.

These two days are good for meetings and having conversations that require a follow-up. The month ends on a high note on the 30th, where you start something that you intend to build a future on.

1. Monkey

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Monkey, this is the month where you make the most of your energy. You have three days this month to look forward to that will attract both luck and prosperity into your life. Each day is in your sign, but with a different element energy. The first arrives on the 3rd, an Earth Monkey Balance Day.

On this day, you are curious, yet grounded. You are open and receptive to new ideas, but you don't have to start anything. You're finishing projects and finalizing conversations so you can focus on other things. This can be a type of payday for you, and you get the benefit of work already produced.

The next day, which looks pretty good for you, arrives on the 15th, a Metal Monkey Full Day. You lead with detachment on this day, which is perfect for parties and social events. It's also an idea for travel and for merging your talents and skills with someone on projects you are paid to complete. If you have a person who owes you money, you may receive it back.

Your last day for prosperity and luck arrives on the 27th, a Water Monkey Day. You lead with intuition and sensitivity. Your curiousity comes alive once again, but only this time it's personal for you. It's time to do the things you enjoy most. You want to talk about marriage or what your future will be like. You want to have fun with others and give gratitude for how the month worked out.

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2. Rat

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The month of June has two special days in your animal sign for you when you can attract abundance and luck into your life. What's interesting about each of these days isn't what you add to your list of things to do. Instead, it's what you decide to remove. If you want to make room for more things in your life, it's best to let go of what you know isn't useful for you now, specifically if it's physical.

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On the 7th, you have a Water Rat Destruction Day, which invites you to trust your knowledge and sensitivity. You want to listen to your gut when it comes to something you know needs to go. This is a day when making costly repairs can save you money in the future or help you avoid further damage. You will want to avoid distractions as you try to figure out what you do, instead focus in.

The second day of the month that helps you attract prosperity and luck is on the 19th, a Wood Rat Destruction Day. On this day, you're looking for opportunities to remove what needs to go before you begin a new endeavor. You want to be very thoughtful of your situation to plan ahead.

3. Pig

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There are two days in your animal sign in June that help you start a new project, relationship or something else that captures your attention. These days are initiation days, and the first arrives on the 6th under the element of Metal.

You want to be thoughtful but not super emotionally attached to an outcome right now. You're looking to begin, but with some space so you can discern if what you're doing is working or needs to change. When you do that, you avoid spending energy on what's unhelpful for you, and later you invest wisely.

The next day is ideal for taking that first step forward, but only if you follow your intuition. You're guided by your heart. This is the time to follow your passion, especially when it comes to work that you want to be paid for. Aim for activities that are intimately connected with your life purpose that bring you joy, even during tough times when you have to prove yourself.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.