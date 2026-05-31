The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, June 1 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Monday, June 1, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. The collective tarot card for everyone's reading is the Queen of Cups, which is about the nurturing and emotional part of who you are.

It's time to lead with your inner truth. The Moon encourages authenticity and honest communication. Meanwhile, the Sun in Gemini is curious and adept at seeing everyone's dual nature. Be open-minded when spending time with friends, and let yourself learn what people need by asking rather than assuming. Now, let's see what else is in store for all your astrological signs.

Daily tarot horoscope for Monday, June 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Cups, reversed

On June 1, your daily tarot card invites you to trust your inner knowing. The Queen of Cups, when reversed, highlights challenging emotions.

You can tell when you're experiencing an emotional rough time, Aries. Today, you could be leaning too much on emotion or neglecting your needs.

Check in with yourself. Perhaps the volume of your intuitive side is cranked up all the way or silenced altogether. For now, focus on balance and try to avoid extremes.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor

On June 1, you decide to stand your ground. The Emperor is the foundational card of order and control. Receiving it means you are the card's energy and have the courage to enter chaotic areas or take initiative on Monday.

You are becoming the boss of your own life. You might have felt timid about speaking your mind or taking charge before, but at this point, you are ready. You can't hold back or wait any longer to get the results you want.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

There are certain resolutions that you can only come to on your own, Gemini. On Monday, you know the value of being part of a community and thinking things through with people.

However, the Hermit highlights the time and place for solitude. There are moments when you don't need to ask everybody for their opinion, but it's best to find out what you think.

Be introspective and enjoy the art of self-knowledge. Take yourself out on a date or journal, anything to quiet the noise from social media.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups, Reversed

Your daily tarot card for June 1 reminds you that getting along with others requires effort. The Two of Cups, reversed, means you may be experiencing conflict in a relationship right now, Cancer.

It can make you feel stressed, and you hate feeling a lack of harmony with someone you love. But don't fret, Cancer, because conflicts and miscommunications happen.

If you lead with curiosity and the goal of reconciliation, you and your relationship can be sharpened as a result.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles tarot card represents taking control of finances, and that may be a primary focus of your life on Monday. You're encouraged to remember resourcefulness without holding onto it out of fear.

You can manage what you set your mind to do, Leo. Your card also serves as a reminder that you are not alone. Support is there if you reach out. The discomfort of asking is brief, but the reward can be a greater sense of peace afterward.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups in reverse takes Monday's tarot card's dreamy, creative state and inverts it. It communicates that something is thrown off in these areas of emotion and creativity.

It could be that the pressure of perfectionism is preventing you from creating anything beautiful, and you need to let it go. Or, instead of letting yourself feel, your emotions are suppressed and show up inconveniently later.

Reflect on what you might be feeling right now, Virgo, and how this card can communicate to you.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Libra: King of Swords

The King of Swords is the card of logic and objectivity. On June 1, you are seeing things with fresh eyes. Receiving this tarot card suggests it may be time to rely on your head and facts rather than your heart.

A situation in your life may require you to look at the facts, rather than your wishes. Additionally, don't be afraid to lay out emotional boundaries straightforwardly when it's time to lead with clarity.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Chariot, Reversed

Do what you know works on June 1, Scorpio. Some systems might sound great in theory, and even work for others, but that doesn't mean they're fitting for you. The Chariot, reversed, highlights messy energy or the urge to force something.

Even if it feels like you are moving more slowly at first, try to move forward with intention and single out your focus. In the long run, it might be a lot more productive.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Wands

Sagittarius, it's time to pause for a moment and celebrate. On June 1, you get to experience the joys of success. The Four of Wands is the card of joy, unity, and accomplishment.

It means that you have a win worth noting, and it invites you to slow down and let yourself feel good about it. Whether it's a solo dance party in your apartment or a social get-together with your best friends, do something to mark and cherish how far you have come.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Swords

You are in for a treat, Capricorn. Your daily tarot card, the Ace of Swords, is the ultimate sign representing success, breakthroughs, and new ideas.

Pay attention to what's going on around you, Capricorn. If you have felt like you were in an idea drought, this is a light at the end of the tunnel on Monday, June 1. It suggests you may experience mental clarity and a sense of possibility. Lean into it.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

You might be surprised at how some of your best relationships come from unexpected meetings or chance introductions. The Lovers card represents harmony, especially the union of opposing forces, which is likely to happen on Monday.

At first, it might not feel pleasant to be around someone different from you, but it could sharpen your mind in ways that nothing else could. Instead of fleeing from the friction, lean into it and see if it's actually an opportunity for a solid bond or growth.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

Your daily tarot card for June 1 is the Eight of Swords, which paints the picture of someone being trapped or a victim. The only twist is that the person can actually escape, but they just don't know it.

It paints an image of potential situations in your life. You might feel stuck or like the victim, but the veil is lifting, and you're seeing how you have more power than you thought.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.